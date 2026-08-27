Stan Wawrinka’s Final Grand Slam Could Be the 2026 US Open

Days after appearing to have been shut out of his own farewell tour, the 2016 US Open champion has been added to the main draw in 2026. This closes out a whirlwind week that took him from snubbed to included in just a few days, with many fans happy about the reversal.

Wawrinka Initially Snubbed

Wawrinka was initially left off the US Open's wildcard list when it was released on August 18th. To the surprise of many, the 41-year-old, who is retiring at the end of the season, wouldn't get a farewell at the season’s final Slam. Instead, the last spot went to American Patrick Kypson, who is currently ranked world No. 115.

This decision sparked real backlash across the sport. Fellow US Open champion Andy Roddick criticized the call directly on his “Served” podcast, saying, “I’m disappointed in the Wawrinka decision, not just because he's a great champion, a first-ballot Hall of Famer. But Stan has gone about his farewell as you would want someone to go about their farewell.”

Wawrinka responded to the snub himself, not with frustration but with a heartfelt farewell message on his Instagram. His post said, “When I first arrived in New York from a small farming village in Switzerland, everything felt too big.” He continued, “This city challenged me… Winning the US Open, in the city that never sleeps, will forever be one of the greatest moments of my life.”

When I first arrived in New York from a small farming village in Switzerland, everything felt too big 🇨🇭

The city.The noise.The energy.The crowds.The lights💥

But year after year New York slowly became one of my favorite places in the world🌎🙌🏻

This city challenged me. It pushed… pic.twitter.com/ci2vbWQWVT — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) August 25, 2026

Last-Minute Inclusion

The story shifted again this week when Patrick Kypson withdrew from the tournament with an injury. This opened the door for the USTA to give Wawrinka one last shot at the US Open instead. “I’m incredibly excited to accept the wild card for the 2026 US Open and look forward to competing in front of the fans in New York once again,” Wawrinka said following the announcement.

The significance here goes beyond just another inclusion in the main draw. Wawrinka had already played his farewell Grand Slam at Wimbledon, and the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

More importantly, the backlash from the initial snub made it clear that a proper send-off in New York mattered to more than just Wawrinka. Instead of closing out his major career on a first-round exit at Wimbledon, he now gets a final chance to walk out at the tournament where he built his most iconic memories.

Wawrinka's Legacy in New York

Very few players have a resume like Wawrinka’s at the US Open. He owns an impressive 46-16 record at the tournament, headlined by his 2016 title, where he beat Novak Djokovic in a four-set final to capture the third and final major of his career.

He also reached the US Open semifinals in both 2013 and 2015, falling to Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, respectively. The US Open has statistically been his best major, and it’s also the home of arguably his most memorable title.

Closing Out a 24-Year Career

Wawrinka is set to retire at the end of the 2026 season, with his farewell event scheduled for October in Basel. His ranking, now outside the world's top 120, meant he needed a wildcard to play this year's majors, and the US Open was the only one of the four that initially left him off the list.

Now that the door has reopened, Wawrinka gets the ending he deserves: one final Grand Slam, on the court where he became a champion. Fans can watch coverage of Wawrinka's final Slam on August 30th, when the 2026 US Open main draw begins at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.