Career-first accomplishments and big-time breakthroughs are an integral part of both the ATP and WTA tours. In a new series, Serve on SI will spotlight a player entering new territory as the ‘Breaker’ of the Week.

Since she returned to the court after becoming a mom nearly five years ago, Taylor Townsend has usually been a solid favorite to still be playing by the weekend at any tournament she enters.

That has been on the doubles side, however, as the American has ridden her all-court game to the top of the rankings, capturing Grand Slam titles along the way.

If last week in Austin, Texas, was any indication, though, you can seriously start thinking of Townsend as a true dual threat going forward. While the singles talent has always been evident—a run to the second week of last year’s US Open an example—the 29-year-old had never advanced past the quarterfinals at a WTA Tour-level event.

She ended that dubious distinction in dramatic fashion with a three-set win over Rebeka Masarova.

Crediting her mental fortitude for helping her rally after dropping the opening set, Townsend—who got into the main draw by way of a wild card—achieved a personal milestone that was years in the making.

But why stop there?

Her final-four debut got off to a slow start as she went down 0-4 in the first set to countrywoman Ashlyn Krueger. Despite being eight years younger, Krueger had more experience at this stage of a tournament under her belt.

Tapping into her resourcefulness once again, Townsend rallied to win the first and close out the second to advance to her first-ever tour-level singles final.

In the championship match, Townsend faced another American, Peyton Stearns. The Texas-Austin alum also came in with more familiarity with this part of a tournament, but went down a break early in the opening set.

Stearns recovered to take the first in a tiebreak, then traded some late breaks in the second before battling through to clinch a straight-sets triumph, denying Townsend a first singles title, while capturing the second of her career.

Still, the run to the finals helped Townsend break back into the top 100 of the singles rankings, and with two major hard court tournaments in the weeks ahead, she could be poised to rise even higher.

Shortly after the singles final, the American still had work to do.

Seeded first in the doubles with Storm Hunter of Australia, the duo romped to the title, winning every match in straight sets.

It was definitely a busy week for Townsend, one she’ll work to replicate in the months to come, but with a first singles title surely at the top of her goals.