The Three Biggest Tennis Storylines on Sunday

The clay court season is making its way through Europe, which means tennis fans are treated to an abundance of highlights on Sunday morning. From decisive finals matches to shocking withdrawals, below are the most important storylines on Sunday, April 19.

Ben Shelton Wins Munich ATP 500

One step further in 2026 🙌



Ben Shelton claims his second ATP 500 title of the year thanks to a 6-2 7-5 win over Flavio Cobolli 🔥#bmwopenbybitpanda pic.twitter.com/qnHA656Ta5 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 19, 2026

The second-seeded Ben Shelton defeated fourth-seeded Flavio Cobolli in the BMW Open by Bitpanda final (Munich ATP 500) in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5.

The victory marks Shelton's fifth ATP Tour title and second on clay. He is currently the World No. 6 with a singles record of 17 -5 with two titles.

"I came out at a really high level and have done that before against him," Shelton said in his on-court interview. "The toughest thing is maintaining it as he raises his level. I managed to do that in the second set and played some great tennis. I am happy with my performance this week. I got better and better as the week went on and I am happy with the work me and the team put in."

Elena Rybakina Wins Stuttgart WTA 500

Cool. Calm. Rybakina. 👑



The moment she won her second Stuttgart title 😊#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/1cUX5tXNR1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) April 19, 2026

Elena Rybakina defeated Karolina Muchova in the 2026 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart WTA 500) final in straight sets: 7-5, 6-1. Rybakina will remain the World No. 2, with a singles record of 25-5 and two titles.

Before today, all 12 of Rybakina's WTA titles had been won in different cities. However, this marks the first time she has won the same tournament twice, reclaiming her 2024 championship in Stuttgart.

"Thank you to all the sponsors and everyone who made this tournament possible," Rybakina said during the trophy presentation. "It really feels like home, and you just want to come back every year."

Injuries Wreak Havoc on Madrid Masters

Official: Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the Madrid Open.



She has not played since Indian Wells, citing recovery from a viral illness as her reason for withdrawing from recent tournaments. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) April 19, 2026

While other players lift trophies in triumph, others are battling injuries. In fact, so many players are pulling out of the upcoming Madrid Masters that the field has begun to look unrecognizable.

Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Frances Tiafoe, and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard are among the men's players who have pulled out of the tournament. Meanwhile, Emma Raducanu, Barbora Krejcikova, Emma Navarro, McCartney Kessler, and Sonay Kartal have dropped out on the women's side.

The Madrid Open is an ATP Masters 1000 event that runs from April 22 to May 3. The iconic clay court tournament is held at the Caja Magica in Madrid, Spain. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.