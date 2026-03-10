Watch Andreeva and Bublik Crash Out at Indian Wells

Indian Wells has earned the monikers of "Tennis Paradise" and the "Fifth Grand Slam," thanks to its dramatic scenery and top-notch facilities. However, the desert can turn that dream into a nightmare thanks to its challenging conditions and intense matches.

Tennis fans saw two of the world's best players lose their cool under the bright sunlight on Monday night. Below is a video and breakdown of what caused Mirra Andreeva and Alexander Bublik's epic crash-outs during their third-round losses at the 2026 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

Mirra Andreeva's Crash Out

Mirra Andreeva to the crowd ( or to her box ? ) after losing her match in Indian Wells



« f*** you all. »





Last year, Mirra Andreeva won her first WTA 1000 Masters title at Indian Wells. However, Andreeva will not repeat as champion due to an incredible performance by Kateřina Siniaková.

The two battled for almost three hours before Siniaková took down Andreeva in three sets: 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3. Andreeva stormed off the court, shouting, "f— you all, f— you all."

Andreeva has struggled to control her anger on the court, and the 18-year-old is well aware that she needs to improve. "I'm not really proud of how I managed it. I'm not really proud of how I handled it in the end," Andreeva said in her post-match press conference.

"Those are the things that really need to work on soon. I don't know. Not in the future, but whenever I get the chance." Andreeva will have a week off before she begins her campaign at the Miami Open. Meanwhile, Siniaková will face Elina Svitolina tomorrow in the Round of 16.

Alexander Bublik's Crash Out

NEVER CHANGE 😆



A Bublik special as he uses the grip to finish the point 🤣

After almost retiring before his breakout season in 2025, Alexander Bublik has entered 2026 with heightened expectations. However, the qualifier, Rinky Hijikata, took down the tenth-seeded Bublik in three sets: 6-7(3), 7-6, 6-3.

Bublik went viral on social media for two separate racket moments. First, it was hitting a winner with the handle. Later, he violently smashed his racket after losing the match after two and a half hours of battle.

Bublik having a meltdown





Bublik will now have a week before he competes at the Miami Open. Meanwhile, Hijikata's impressive run will continue with a showdown against the veteran Cam Norrie. The 27-seed Norrie is fresh off a big win over the sixth-seeded Alex de Minaur.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells runs through March 15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.