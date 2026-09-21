What’s Left on the 2026 Tennis Calendar

The US Open recently wrapped up with No. 1 seed Alexander Zverev taking home the title over Ben Shelton in the final. With this season’s last Slam in the books, it can be easy to tune out for the rest of the year. However, for fans who follow the ATP and WTA tours closely, there are several important events left on the schedule that decide year-end rankings, crown a season champion, and settle national team champions. Here are the biggest 1000-level and team events remaining in the season, broken down by tour.

ATP Tour

The Laver Cup

Date : September 25-27

: September 25-27 Location : The O2 Arena, London, England

: The O2 Arena, London, England Type: Team exhibition

The Laver Cup kicks off on September 25th, with Team Europe taking on Team World in a three-day exhibition event at the O2 Arena in London. Six of Europe’s best players will face six from the rest of the world in a hard court competition divided over three days. Team Europe currently leads the all-time series 5-3, and this year’s edition marks the event’s return to London for the first time since 2022, when it hosted Roger Federer’s emotional retirement match.

Shanghai Masters

Date : October 7-18

: October 7-18 Location : Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China Type: ATP Masters 1000

The Shanghai Masters is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 events on the calendar and the second-to-last Masters stop of the season. As a mandatory event, the singles draw includes a 96-player field with every top-ranked player still healthy and competing. This makes it an important component of year-end rankings and ATP Finals qualification as the season enters its final stretch.

Paris Masters

Date : October 31-November 8

: October 31-November 8 Location : Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France

: Paris La Défense Arena, Nanterre, France Type: ATP Masters 1000

The Paris Masters is the last opportunity for players on the fringes of qualification to lock in a spot in the ATP Finals field. This is the tournament’s second year at its new venue, Europe’s largest indoor arena, after moving from the Accor Arena in Bercy. Novak Djokovic is the tournament’s most successful player with seven career titles, and we should see a loaded field this year if players can remain healthy.

ATP Finals

Date : November 15-22

: November 15-22 Location : Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy

: Inalpi Arena, Turin, Italy Type: Championship (season finale)

The ATP Finals is an eight-man round-robin event that closes out the ATP season. It determines who finishes the year with the most prestigious non-Slam title, with the champion taking home more than $5 million in prize money. Qualification is based on the entire year’s ranking points race, making the tournament a culmination of the season’s results. If the current rankings hold (which is unlikely), the top-four seeds would be Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz, and Ben Shelton.

Davis Cup Finals

Date : November 24-29

: November 24-29 Location : SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy

: SuperTennis Arena, Bologna, Italy Type: Team competition

The Davis Cup is a longstanding men’s international team competition that wraps up the ATP season. Known as the “World Cup of Tennis,” it’s an eight-team knockout tournament that marks a prestigious end to the season. The United States boasts the most titles in tournament history with 32, while Australia is a close second with 28 wins. This year, host nation Italy will be joined by the seven winning teams from the qualifying rounds, each led by a team captain.

WTA Tour

Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Date : September 22-27

: September 22-27 Location : Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, China

: Shenzhen Bay Sports Center, Shenzhen, China Type: Team competition

The women’s equivalent of the Davis Cup is the Billie Jean King Cup (formerly the Fed Cup), which runs in late September. It uses a straight knockout format from the quarterfinals through to the final, with eight nations qualifying for the finals, including this year’s host China. Qualifying rounds were held earlier this year, with the United States missing the cutoff.

China Open

Date : September 30-October 11

: September 30-October 11 Location : National Tennis Center, Beijing, China

: National Tennis Center, Beijing, China Type: WTA 1000

The China Open is one of the biggest combined stops of the fall for both tours, with the women’s WTA 1000 draw happening alongside a men’s ATP 500 event in Beijing. Taking place at the beginning of October, this event gives the city more than a full week of top-level tennis across both tours. As a mandatory WTA 1000, the women’s competition includes a stacked 96-player singles draw over nearly two weeks.

Wuhan Open

Date : October 12-18

: October 12-18 Location : Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China Type: WTA 1000

The Wuhan Open is the second consecutive WTA 1000 event held in China at the end of the season. Unlike Beijing’s expanded format, Wuhan runs a 56-player singles draw over a week. Founded in 2014, the tournament returned to the calendar in 2024 after a four-year pandemic-related hiatus. It's the last WTA 1000-level event of the season, making it a major opportunity for players on the bubble to earn meaningful ranking points before the field for the WTA Finals is set.

WTA Finals

Date : November 6-15

: November 6-15 Location : Indian Wells, California

: Indian Wells, California Type: Championship (season finale)

The women’s season wraps up by bringing together the top eight singles players and top eight doubles teams for the WTA Finals in mid-November. This year, the tournament will take place in Indian Wells, California, before making its move to Charlotte, North Carolina, in 2027. The field consists of the top-ranked players across the entire season’s results, based on their overall points. Played in a round-robin format before moving to knockout semifinals and a final, it’s the season’s final measure of who had the best year on the WTA Tour.

The Final Stretch of 2026

Despite all four Grand Slams having already been decided this year, there’s still plenty at stake for the players on tour. Year-end rankings, ATP and WTA Finals qualification, and national pride at the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup are all still very much in play over these final two months. Even with the sport’s biggest individual prizes already handed out, there’s much more action for tennis fans to watch before the season is actually over.