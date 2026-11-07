WTA Apologizes After Pegula Is Caught on Hot Mic Calling Andreeva a "Diva"

Jessica Pegula was picked up on a livestream microphone criticizing fellow qualifier Mirra Andreeva and Andreeva's coach, Conchita Martinez. Neither Pegula nor her team knew they were being broadcast, leading to some questionable statements. The WTA has since taken “full responsibility” for the issue.

Jessica Pegula’s Comments

The conversation took place on Wednesday in Indian Wells, after No. 5 Pegula practiced with No. 3 Andreeva. In a private conversation between Pegula and her coach, Mark Knowles, the American had some choice words about her opponent and her team. Microphones picked it up during a practice livestream on the WTA’s YouTube channel, so fans could hear every word. Pegula, meanwhile, was clearly unaware that she was being listened to.

Pegula was caught on a hot mic criticizing Andreeva, saying, “I’m like this girl, I think she’s a nice girl, she’s just a bit of a diva. She needs to be humbled.” She continued by mentioning her coach, “Conchita has always been very nice to me, but I lost a bit of respect for her. Pegula then said she felt disrespected by how the opposing pair handled the practice session.

However, her remarks weren’t entirely negative, as Pegula also complimented the Russian player’s game. “She’s wonderful. She’s got the perfect serve. She moves like a cat, she’s smart, she anticipates well,” said Pegula. She even drew comparisons between Andreeva and Coco Gauff, adding, “If she had Coco’s mentality, she’d be better than Coco. Her serve, everything, all around. She moves just as well, but mentally I just think she’s like…”

The WTA Takes the Blame

After fans online raised questions about Pegula’s comments, the WTA was quick to respond with a statement saying it “takes full responsibility for failing to inform our players and their teams that microphones, in place to give fans a livestream of the players' practice, were active on the courts at the WTA Finals.” The organization added, “We sincerely apologise for failing to meet our responsibility to ensure players and coaches were properly informed,” though the damage was already done.

The WTA said the microphones were intended to capture the ambient sounds of tennis, not conversations between players and coaches. It has since removed the footage of Pegula’s remarks and will continue livestreaming practices without audio.

Pegula’s Response

Pegula’s representative said she was completely unaware that the conversation could be heard, and that she has privately contacted those involved to apologize. As of Friday, neither player had commented publicly beyond the statement from Pegula’s team.

The incident comes just days before the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins on November 8th in Indian Wells. Pegula is in a group with Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Linda Noskova, while Andreeva is in the other half of the draw with Aryna Sabalenka, Elina Svitolina, and Karolina Muchova. Although neither player has spoken on the matter yet, we’ll likely hear their takes in post-match interviews once the Finals get underway.