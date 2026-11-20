The 2026 WTA Finals recently wrapped up, but major questions linger about the tournament’s future in 2027.

The Indian Wells Tennis Garden hosted this year’s Finals after the WTA’s deal with Saudi Arabia from 2024-2026 ended a year early. Matches were played on the 8,000-seat Stadium 2 court, as the venue change was announced just four months before the tournament.

The Finals Set For Move to Charlotte

In September, the tour announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, will be the new home of its year-end championship from 2027 to 2029. The WTA will also move its headquarters from St. Petersburg, Florida, to the Queen City.

The world’s best women will play at the 19,000-seat Spectrum Center, home of the NBA’s Hornets. To accommodate the Hornets’ home game schedule, the event will be reduced from eight days to five, requiring a format change.

The Finals have used a round-robin format since 2003, guaranteeing players three matches before the top four performers progress to the semifinal knockout stage.

Players Consider Format Change

Elina Svitolina finished runner-up at this year’s Finals after losing her opening round-robin match to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva.

Svitolina said she enjoys the current round-robin format.

“I think this is the sweet thing about the WTA Finals, because even if you lose the first match, you're still not out,” the Ukrainian told reporters after her round-robin win over Karolina Muchova.

But the format can also be unforgiving. Coco Gauff won two of her three round-robin matches at the Finals but failed to reach the semifinals.

Despite beating Jessica Pegula, Gauff missed out on the second group spot. That went to Pegula after her win over Linda Noskova in their final round-robin match.

“I think the scenarios, I know they make sense, but they're kind of stupid,” Gauff said while laughing. “I'm looking forward to next year. I can't say much, but yeah, everybody knows it has to change.”

"The scenarios, I know they make sense, but they're kinda stupid. If I win my match [Thursday] and I still don't qualify, I'm like, 'It's okay, it's cool.' I'm looking forward to next year. I can't say much, but everybody knows that has to change." 👀



Asked Coco about the SF… pic.twitter.com/Bxw51if0sU — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) November 11, 2026

Gauff later clarified in an interview with Tennis Channel that she wasn’t calling the format stupid; rather, trying to figure out all the qualifying scenarios felt pointless.

World No. 8 Karolina Muchova said the WTA has held multiple meetings with players about potential format changes for the next year’s Finals.

The tour could return to a 16-player knockout draw, which was used from 1983 to 2002. It might also adopt the now-abolished Elite Trophy format, with nine players competing in a round-robin across three groups.

Svitolina supports the WTA’s latest proposed format change that was shared with players.

“I really like the latest format that the WTA shared with us, and I think the idea behind it is really cool, and yeah, to make it really a celebration of tennis,” she said during a post-match mixed zone interview.

“I think it's important when we have five days to do it good [so] that it’s interesting and works for everybody.”

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula believes the shortened format can benefit players.

“I kind of like the shorter format. Honestly, it's a long year. I don't think any of us want anything to kind of drag on,” she told reporters earlier in the tournament.

“We're happy we made Finals, and then I think to be a little bit shorter is not a big deal for us. I think shorter means more of an off-season for us. We can kind of come in, play a great event, and get out.”

The WTA has not yet disclosed any format changes or proposals to the public.