The 2026 ATP Tour season is definitely in the home stretch, with only several events left over the next few weeks. Then it will be time to look back and recognize some of the work that the players put in over the course of the year with the ATP Awards.

But why not look ahead right now?

Here’s several predictions on who will be honored for their on-court accomplishments this year.

Breakthrough of the Year

The Pick: Alexander Zverev

If the tour had kept its earlier awards structure intact, you would likely be looking at Flavio Cobboli or Rafael Jodar for Most Improved, and Arthur Fils for Biggest Comeback. Seventeen-year-old Moise Kouame would surely garner some Rookie of the Year votes, if not win it outright. However, the ATP consolidated all of those into the Breakthrough Award last year. Though Zverev has already locked up a season-ending accolade with the No. 1 award, it’s hard to argue that anyone made a bigger actual breakthrough than the German, who emphatically shed the “best player to never win a major” title with two Slams and a final in another.

Fan Favorite Player of the Year

The Pick: Carlos Alcaraz

As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder, and no one’s presence was missed more than the ebullient Spaniard’s. He clinched the career Grand Slam with his win in Australia to kick off the year, then missed the next two majors due to a wrist injury. Alcaraz returned in New York at the U.S. Open (with a fresh new ’do) for his first event since the spring and advanced to the quarterfinals. After the Laver Cup, he had an up-and-down Asian swing, but has taken a wild card in Vienna this week to get some missed reps in. The crowds will be ready to cheer him on as the year winds down—and vote him on to the fan favorite award.

Coach of the Year

The Pick: Mark Kovacs

There have been so many noteworthy performances from the coaches’ box this year: From Bryan Shelton guiding his son Ben to a Grand Slam final and titles on all surfaces to Wayne Ferreira leading Brandon Nakashima to an established spot in the top 20. However, Kovacs’ work with Frances Tiafoe stands out, with the 28-year-old American having the best year of his career. Coming on the heels of a mediocre 2025, Tiafoe revamped his coaching staff, bringing in Kovacs and buying into what the sports doctor had to say. The results: a career-high in the rankings, a first 500-level title and a U.S. Open semifinal—with a trip to Turin for the year-end finals within reach.

Fan Favorite Doubles Team of the Year

The Pick: Christian Harrison and Neal Skupski

Though they might not have been the most consistent pairing throughout the year, Harrison and Skupski shined when the lights were the brightest. A new team that’s had ties forever (Skupski played college tennis at LSU; Harrison’s from Louisiana tennis royalty), the duo won the Australian Open in their first Slam together, then closed out the major season with a triumph at the U.S. Open. Those kinds of wins are surely enough to gain notice in the eyes of the fans.