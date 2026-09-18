Zverev, Tien and More Players to Watch Davis Cup Weekend

For the vast majority of the ATP Tour, the week after the U.S. Open is spent with time off to prepare for the home stretch of the long season. Others—among the best in the sport—are “heeding the call” to represent their home countries in one of the game’s most prestigious events, the Davis Cup.

There are contests held at the World Group level at various points of the year, with the hopes of making it to the second round of the qualifiers, currently being held. The winners of the seven ties being played at venues around the world will advance to the finals held at the end of November in Italy.

Here’s a look at some of the players expected to have a major impact on their team’s fortunes in the days ahead.

Alexander Zverev, Germany

US Open champion Alexander Zverev's back on home turf 🇩🇪



Ready to lead Germany's team against Croatia in Halle. pic.twitter.com/qSVBna4bVm — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 17, 2026

Keeping a Davis Cup commitment just days after winning a major singles title poses its own set of challenges, from traveling logistics to personal motivation. Having captured his second Grand Slam of the season in New York, the world No. 2 is ready to try to keep the momentum going as he leads Germany against Croatia in an at-home tie in Halle.

Zverev is scheduled to play the first “rubber” of the weekend against Matej Dodig, ranked 169 spots below him. It could be a perfect starter for Zverev, who, now that he’s a major winner, is only missing a Davis Cup title from his haul of the game’s biggest prizes, having won events at every other level.

Learner Tien, United States

As a nation, perhaps the best word to describe the United States in men’s tennis is “stacked,” with six players currently in the top 20 of the world rankings. When Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul pulled out of this tie, the call went out to the youngest member of that elite group, the 20-year-old Tien.

Like his coach, Hall of Famer Michael Chang, Tien is often unfazed by pressure-packed situations—a crucial component for Davis Cup success. The Southern Californian just had a debut to remember, beating Czechia’s Jakub Mensik in straight sets. He’ll face Jiri Lehecka next, who upset Ben Shelton, making their rubber even more important for the U.S.’s chances to advance.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada

It’s definitely been an up-and-down season for Canada’s top player. He’s reached a career-high number four in the rankings in 2026, and made his first quarterfinal at the French Open and second at Wimbledon, but then flamed out at the majors played on the hard courts—his best surface.

The post-U.S. Open swing has traditionally been his time to shine, and he has had plenty of Davis Cup success in the past, including helping his country win the title for the first time in 2022. Auger-Aliassime said the conditions got to him physically in New York, but if there are any lingering feelings from a mental standpoint, France—led by veteran Arthur Rinderknech—could be poised for an upset.

Rafael Jodar, Spain

The young Spaniard has had a spectacular rise up the rankings over the past 12 months, and appears to be a top-15—or much higher—talent for years to come. While there have been plenty of highs—like a first career singles title, a brush with the top 10 and a Grand Slam quarterfinal—Jodar has also faced some challenges, too.

Another tough obstacle about life on the tour looms this weekend as he leads Spain’s charge in an away tie against a veteran Chilean team who’ll be eager to take the 20-year-old down a peg. Navigating the weekend and the hard circumstances ahead could be another positive for Jodar to build from.

Hyeon Chung, South Korea

Hyeon Chung's moment for his country 🇰🇷



The moment he takes his nation to September Qualifiers Second Round. #DavisCup pic.twitter.com/95dR8E3JQP — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) February 8, 2026

If you know, you know: Hyeon might be one of the biggest “what-ifs” in men’s tennis this century. In constant comeback mode, the 2018 Australian Open semifinalist has been primarily competing on the Futures Tour as he works to overcome the injuries he’s faced the past several years. When able, Hyeon has answered the Davis Cup call and thrived: He clinched South Korea’s spot in this round several months ago, and has contributed to the lead over India so far this weekend.