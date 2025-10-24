Carlos Alcaraz Debuts His Boldest Haircut Yet at Rolex Paris Masters
Paris is a city with a rich history in the fashion world. Every player always looks their best when playing in the City of Love, whether it is at the French Open or Rolex Paris Masters.
ATP World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has strong ties to the city. The Spanish superstar has won Roland Garros twice and is looking to win his first-ever Paris Masters title this week.
In order to look and feel his best, Alcaraz has debuted his boldest hairstyle yet. The 22-year-old has garnered attention for his new platinum blonde buzzcut. Check out the Instagram posts shared by Alcaraz and the tournament organizers below.
Alcaraz broke the news of his new haircut to the world on Instagram. While many fans are quick to joke about Alcaraz's constantly evolving style and take shots at his barber's work, the reception on social media has been surprisingly warm.
Ever since he shaved his head at the U.S. Open (because of his brother's attempted haircut, not his personal barber), Alcaraz has followed up by repeatedly bleaching his hair platinum blonde with each new cut.
Alcaraz's hair grows back incredibly fast, and his barber, Victor Martinez, has been on a hot streak with each new style. "Super Saiyan evolved again," wrote Martinez on Instagram, as a nod to the famous blonde character from the Dragon Ball Z franchise.
Just as Martinez has been on a roll, so has Alcaraz. After a slow start to the season, Alcaraz has built his most impressive campaign yet. He overtook his rival Jannik Sinner as the top-ranked men's player and is unlikely to lose the lead in the ATP Rankings before the end of this season.
Entering the Paris Masters, Alcaraz has a singles record of 67-8 with eight singles titles. Since losing to Sinner in the Wimbledon final, Alcaraz has won 17 consecutive matches (not counting the Laver Cup and Six Kings Slam exhibitions) - including a title run in Tokyo with a badly sprained ankle.
Currently, we do not yet know who Alcaraz will face in the first round of the iconic indoor hard-court tournament. The Rolex Paris Masters draw will be made on Friday, 24 October at 6:30 p.m. local time.
Regardless of who he faces, Alcaraz looks the part of a comic book hero and is capable of backing it up with his superhuman skill.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs from October 25 - November 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.