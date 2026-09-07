Coco Gauff Debuts Two New Balance Looks at Early Rounds of 2026 US Open

American women’s player Coco Gauff is known for her style both on and off the court, and she appeared in the first two rounds of the US Open with fashionable new kits made by New Balance. Both were custom-made through her long-time sponsorship with the brand.

Round 1 Look

Gauff arrived at her first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium against Turkish player Zeynep Sönmez in a sculpted navy tennis dress with a classic shoulder strap look on top and a simple off-kilter pleat on the bottom. The fit featured the white New Balance logo on the left side of her chest.

Before play started, Gauff also wore a matching navy bomber jacket with gathered cuffs, a two-way front zipper, and the NB logo in the same spot as the dress (as well as a matching headband and right wrist warmer). The mix of tailoring, texture, and street fashion was reportedly inspired by New York City’s historic Garment District.

Gauff swept past Sönmez in straight sets (6-3, 6-4). In an official statement, the young player said, “Coming back here for the US Open is always incredible … This kit captures the energy of the tournament. The silhouette makes me feel confident, and I love how it celebrates the city’s fashion legacy.”

The Shoes

To complete Gauff’s custom kit, she wore a special edition of her New Balance Coco CG2 tennis shoe. They were a light yellow color with an NB logo on each side that was off-white in the middle with navy border lines.

According to the New Balance website, the Coco CG2 “evolves and refines the court-ready performance and the distinctive features of the tennis phenom’s debut signature model.” It also has a diamond mesh over the collar, heel, and tongue in addition to Gauff’s logo and the words “Power” and “Grace” on the inner label.

The Nails

Gauff also got custom gel nails done by NYC nail artist Isa Bone to go with her new NB kits. The overall color scheme was a mix of the same navy and white as well as some light neon yellow and nude tones. Various stars, bows, lines, and dots were used to make each nail feel unique while the colors remained complementary. The New Balance logo was prominently featured on two nails.

Round 2 Fit

For her second-round match against Spanish player Paula Badosa, Gauff wore the same sculpted tennis dress but in a light neon yellow color. She paired it with the navy bomber jacket from the first round (although her NB collection features the same item in mustard yellow) and the same set of Coco CG2 shoes.

In her second-round match, Gauff also won in two straight sets, although the second set went to a tiebreaker game (6-4, 7-6[7-5]). Her Instagram post caption for that round and respective outfit triumphantly read, “sting like a bee 🐝.”

New Balance’s Global Ambassador

These custom kits are part of Gauff’s role as Global Ambassador for New Balance. She signed an endorsement contract in late 2018 with the company at just 14 years old and signed a long-term contract extension in 2022.

Gauff launched her first signature tennis shoe with NB, the Coco CG1, after that second extension. In late 2024, she launched a second signature model, the Coco CG2, ahead of that year’s US Open. Last year, the young star’s signature line was further extended with the Coco Delray, a more accessible everyday lifestyle sneaker.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily last year, Gauff said, On court, I’ve done a lot of things with New Balance that haven’t been done before. Off court, it’s all me trying to figure out how to express myself on a particular day.”