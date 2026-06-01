Goldbergh Serves Tennis Style with Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

As tennis continues to grow in popularity among sports fans, so too does it continue its influence in the fashion world. Goldbergh, founded by designer Lieke van den Berg and entrepreneur Sandra Peet in Amsterdam in 2010 in an effort to mesh sports performance with feminine style, is leaning all into on-court style in their SS26 collection.

The collection is divided into three pillars: RACQUET, a take on tennis styles, ACTIVE, designed for movement, and SWIM, swimwear worn on both land and sea. RACQUET features several on-court pieces with classic tennis silhouettes and heritage-inspired prints, while ACTIVE transforms sports bras, leggings, outerwear, and more into polished activewear.

Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with the Goldbergh Design Team to learn more about the inspiration behind the collection.

What inspired the “Club Capri” vision for the RACQUET collection specifically?

The “Club Capri” vision was inspired by the effortless Italian feeling of freedom, elegance, and leisure. Goldbergh translated the atmosphere of the Italian Riviera into the collection through its colors, floral inspirations, and refined details. Tennis also played an important role because it is one of the designer’s favorite sports and reflects a personal passion.

We saw a gap in the market to combine sporty functionality with elevated fashion, similar to how we started out with skiwear. Classic tennis elements such as pleated layering, tops, and sporty silhouettes were reinterpreted in a modern, luxurious way.

Goldbergh’s SS26 collection features three pillars, including RACQUET, a take on tennis styles. | Courtesy of Goldbergh

How did Mediterranean lifestyle and Italian elegance influence the tennis silhouettes?

Traditional tennis shapes were softened and elevated to create looks that work both on and off the court. To go for an aperitivo after the tennis match.

How does Goldbergh approach the crossover between sport and everyday wear?

Goldbergh approaches sport and everyday wear by designing pieces that seamlessly transition from active moments to daily life. We combine performance-inspired elements with fashionable styling, allowing customers to wear the collection both on and off the court. Just like in ski fashion, Goldbergh sees tennis becoming part of a broader lifestyle aesthetic where functionality and luxury fashion naturally come together.

Goldbergh’s SS26 collection features three pillars, including RACQUET, a take on tennis styles. | Courtesy of Goldbergh

Why do you think racquet sports aesthetics are resonating so strongly in fashion right now?

Racquet sports aesthetics are resonating strongly because tennis culture has become highly visible and aspirational. Top athletes are seen as modern-day celebrities, surrounded by a glamorous lifestyle where “seeing and being seen” plays an important role. In addition, famous influencers are increasingly visible both on and alongside the tennis court, which has contributed to the growing popularity of the sport and its fashion aesthetic.

Figures such as Paige Lorenze, partner of Tommy Paul, and Laila Hasanovic, linked to Jannik Sinner, have helped bring additional lifestyle and fashion attention to the tennis world. In addition, people increasingly wear their tennis outfits beyond the court, making the style part of everyday fashion. The sporty yet polished look fits perfectly with today’s lifestyle trends.

Goldbergh’s SS26 collection features three pillars, including RACQUET, a take on tennis styles. | Courtesy of Goldbergh

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