Inside Lacoste’s US Open Takeover of The Plaza

Green carpets. A live illustrator. Hors d'oeuvres.

Club Lacoste had it all as the brand took over the iconic Edwardian Room at The Plaza on Thursday night to kick off the US Open in style. Several of Lacoste's ambassadors, including Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, and Eva Lys, were in attendance to see one of Manhattan's most desirable spaces turned into a carpeted tennis court outfitted in Lacoste green.

Guests enjoyed raspberry macarons and “Le Chose,” Lacoste’s signature cocktail created in 1967 by founder René Lacoste, as Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev hit a few shots with attendees. The two US Open champions are among Lacoste’s longest-standing tennis ambassadors, signing with Lacoste in 2017 and 2019, respectively.

"Elegance is directly linked to Lacoste," Djokovic told Serve later that night. "That's what they stand for, style on court [with] the famous polo. I love that. I think it embraces the history of the sport and connects us with René Lacoste."

Lacoste turned the Edwardian Room at The Plaza into a tennis court. | Photo by William K/La Clef Production

The Veteran's New Style

The 24-time major champion has collaborated with the French maison several times in the last few years to create custom walk-on looks for his Grand Slam appearances, including a tailored blazer at Wimbledon this year and a white jacket honoring his legacy at the majors at last year's US Open. Lately, he's been experimenting with the brand off the court as he tries to find his personal style beyond tennis.

"I think Lacoste is doing a great job and really evolving their fashion in the off court space, as well," he said. "I love the heritage, but I also like them going into the cool culture, the music industry, et cetera. I'm trying to kind of find my style in this whole mix."

Djokovic arrived at The Plaza wearing fitted sleet-colored trousers and a matching barn jacket over a white polo. While the 39-year-old leans towards more tailored clothing, his recent fits have taken on a baggier style, something he tried when he wore wide-legged trousers at a Lacoste event in Paris prior to Roland-Garros.

"I have been, for most of my career, conservative with the way I dress," he said. "I'm kind of embracing a little bit more of this kind of larger, baggy style."

Novak Djokovic plays tennis at The Plaza in New York City. | Photo by William K/La Clef Production

Dimitrov's Daring Fashion

Djokovic was later joined by Dimitrov, who has been with the brand since 2023. The Bulgarian is widely recognized by fans and fellow players as one of the most handsome and stylish players on the ATP Tour.

Throughout the years, he's worn everything from a purple and gold speckled Nike tracksuit at the 2020 Australian Open to a Brioni cashmere Jardigan at the W Sport Night event held in 2024. His on court kits have gone as far as expressing his bolder style through brighter colors, like his fuscia Lacoste kit at this year's US Open.

"Every year I come to play, it's always interesting for me because I like unique things," Dimitrov said. "That was one of my conditions going with Lacoste. I always wanted to make sure that I have something different, something unique. I think it's very important to establish your own identity."

Lacoste's It Girl

Dimitrov is not the only Lacoste ambassador boldly playing with fashion. Rising young talent Eva Lys is fond of expressing herself through her outfits, playing with a mixture of luxury brands and casual tennis-themed clothing.

The 24-year-old German has built up a reputation for her quirky and relatable personality on her socials, posting everything from funny memes and self-deprecating humor to mirror selfies and fit checks. In person, she's bubbly, immediately connecting with those around her by dishing out compliments and easily striking up conversations. New York City suits her, she says.

"I love New York City a lot because it's such an inclusive city about style," Lys told Serve. "I feel like you can wear the craziest stuff...I feel like whatever you wear, you feel so much more confident wearing it in New York, and this is what I love."

Eva Lys attends Lacoste's pre-US Open event at The Plaza Hotel. | Photo by William K/La Clef Production

Lys arrived at the event in a two-piece denim set, the skirt echoing the pleats of a tennis skirt, and Lacoste's iconic Lenglen bag, matching the pleats of her skirt. Her US Open kit borders just on the edge of daring. The white dress features a pleated skirt and polo collar, Lacoste staples, but includes a sheer mesh back.

"I was waiting for that," Lys said of the mesh. "I was talking with them last year before I was signing with them. I was like, guys, I love you, but you need to bring a little bit of youth into this. They're definitely doing a good job."

Both her skirt and her cap have a reflective pattern that Lys thinks emulates lightning. Although she likes wearing bright colors, the all-white coloring of the kit might just be her favorite part as it stands out on its own on court.

"It's very elegant, but yet very playful," she said. "It suits the US Open."