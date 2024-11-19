Nike Pays Tribute to Rafael Nadal With "Greatness" Video
On Tuesday, Rafael Nadal will officially start the final professional tennis tournament of his legendary career. The 38-year-old will represent Spain in the Davis Cup hosted in Málaga, Spain.
As much as Nadal tries to shift the focus from him to the action on the court, the entire sports world is using the international competition to celebrate the 22-time Grand Slam champion one last time.
Tributes have poured in from every direction, and now Nike has joined the growing chorus of well-wishers. Below is a newly-released 60-second video celebrating Nadal's greatness.
In the black-and-white video, Nadal prepares a clay court with clips from his iconic career mixed into the focus. The narrator says:
"When the dust settles, you'll know you've given more than anyone. Chased down every game, shot, point, and put it all on the line for one more win. Not once, but every second, minute, hour, day of your life." As Nadal walks off the court, the final message reads, "Greatness. It only takes everything."
Nike captioned the video, "No one has given more to their sport. Or left it all on the court every single time. @RafaelNadal, you showed us what it takes to be the greatest. It only takes everything." The brand also changed its social media avatars to Nadal's signature bull logo.
Nadal first signed with Nike at the age of 13, where he earned just $500,000 over five years. In 2008, he signed a 10-year contract extension worth over $10 million per year. In 2018, another five-year extension was signed for $10 million per year, according to Yahoo Sports.
Throughout Nadal's partnership with Nike, he has starred in several marketing campaigns and debuted many of the brand's latest tennis gear. With his retirement from the sport, it remains unclear if he will remain with Nike after his playing days are over.
Spain's first opponent in the Davis Cup will be the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The tournament takes place in Martin Carpena Arena in Málaga, Spain. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.