Reebok Announces Magdalena Fręch Signing in Return to Tennis

The French Open has long been considered the most fashionable Grand Slam, as every player and sportswear company brings their best looks to the clay courts of Paris. Some brands also use Court Philippe-Chatrier as a springboard for new partnerships and products. Even better, some make their splashy announcements ahead of time.

Earlier today, Reebok officially announced its return to performance tennis with the signing of WTA player Magdalena Fręch. In addition to signing the Polish tennis star, Reebok unveiled the all-new Phase Evo Tennis Shoes. According to the iconic brand, it is a premium performance tennis shoe designed for today’s modern athlete.

Reebok Phase EVO Tennis Shoes

The Reebok Phase EVO tennis shoes. | Reebok

The Reebok Phase Evo launches at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 10, 2026. Shoppers can buy the tennis shoes for $130 in unisex and women's sizing exclusively at Reebok.com. The launch colorway will be white and black, with additional colorways hitting shelves throughout the year.

Of course, the launch date will take place on one of the final days of Wimbledon, but that gives fans all of the clay and grass court seasons to eagerly await the drop.

Reebok's Return to Tennis

Magdalena Fręch has partnered with Reebok. | Reebok

Reebok has a rich tennis history, including American stars like Andy Roddick, Michael Chang, and Venus Williams during parts of their historic careers. Signing a fan-favorite like Fręch and launching a new performance shoe line shows the brand is ready for a major comeback.

"Reebok continues to make bold strides in its return to sport, and tennis is a natural next step in that journey with a rich heritage in court culture," said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. "We’re excited to re-enter the category with a focus on style, innovation, and performance excellence for the next generation of athletes."

Fręch x Reebok

Magdalena Fręch has partnered with Reebok. | Reebok

“Reebok has such an authentic history in tennis, and I’m honored to be part of the brand’s return to the sport,” said Fręch in a press release. “The Phase Evo gives me the comfort and cushioning I need to stay locked in through an entire match while still allowing me to move quickly and confidently across the court.”

Fręch already made her Reebok debut on the court earlier this month. So far, her on-court kits and campaign photos feature white and black kits with tennis-ball-colored accents from head to toe. Currently, she is the World No. 49 with a singles record of 10-12.

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