Tommy Paul Debuts New Balance x Realtree Tennis Shoes

If there is anything Tommy Paul is known for beyond his unbelievable stamina and tenacity on the tennis court, it is his love of the great outdoors. As the tennis calendar shifts its focus to South Florida for the Miami Open, Paul is headlining an exciting New Balance campaign.

On Wednesday morning, Paul helped unveil the CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. The performance tennis shoes are part of a stylish collaboration with Realtree.

Tommy Paul wears the New Balance CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. | New Balance

Outdoor Inspiration

Designed with his appreciation for nature and the outdoors, the tennis shoe blends on-court performance with a Realtree camo pattern that reflects Paul's off-the-court lifestyle, including time on his family's South Jersey farm and in the wetlands of South Florida.

"Some of my favorite hours are spent outside before sunrise," said Paul. "I grew up working around the farm, tending to animals, and fishing. Those simple moments inspire and ground me, and creating a shoe that allows me to share my connection to nature on the court is truly special."

The New Balance CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. | New Balance

Design Details

The New Balance CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition features the Realtree EDGE camouflage pattern, featuring a woodsy palette of browns, greys, and neutral tones, contrasted with an electric Blaze Orange New Balance "N" logo that stands out boldly on the court.

This is the first time the iconic Realtree camo pattern has been used for a performance tennis shoe. Additional design details include the footbed imprinted with 'The best players in the world wear New Balance,' highlighting New Balance's ethos and Tommy's decorated career.

The New Balance CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. | New Balance

Tech Specs

Durability, comfort, and stability define the performance of the CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. The Fresh Foam X midsole delivers New Balance's most cushioned experience for exceptional comfort during long matches. Created for incredible comfort and performance, the model is engineered for explosive movement and traction.

"The CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition shares Tommy's life in a way no other shoe could – reflecting his unique blend of grit, calm, and competitive drive," said Josh Wilder, Senior Product Manager at New Balance. "We worked closely with Tommy to capture his connection to the outdoors and translate that into a design that feels original, personal, and truly unique in the tennis world."

Tommy Paul wears the New Balance CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition. | New Balance

Shopping Information

The CT-Rally v2 "Outdoor Court" edition will be available starting on March 18, online and in select retailers in North America and Japan, for a suggested retail price of $150 in adult sizes.

For more information, athletes and fans can visit newbalance.com/tennis or follow @newbalancetennis on Instagram. The Sunshine Swing is far from over, and New Balance is just getting started.

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