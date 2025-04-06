Brentford vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Brentford in the Premier League.
Chelsea have the chance to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League after returning to winning ways on Thursday night following a 1-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur.
A win over Brentford will see Maresca's Blues close the gap to Nottingham Forest to just two points due to their defeat to Aston Villa, who are now just a point behind Chelsea.
Now is the time for results and Chelsea will be hoping Nicolas Jackson can return to the scoresheet having returned from injury last time out. However, the visitors will continue to be without defender Wesley Fofana, who has now undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
History is on Chelsea's side heading into Sunday's clash in the capital. They are unbeaten in seven league and cup visits to Brentford, with their last defeat coming in 1938.
However, Maresca's side will have to put a stop to their dismal away league form. They have lost their last four and could record five successive defeats for the first time since 2000 should they leave the Gtech point-less.
"The target is to try to finish where we have been all season," Maresca said ahead of Sunday's London derby. "In the first five or six months, because we were second, the expectations changed a little bit. But all season, we have been in the top four or five, and we will try our best to finish there."
He added: "Every time you win, preparation for the next game is better. Hopefully, from the Tottenham game we can build momentum knowing that every game will be difficult until the end."
Here are the confirmed teams from the Gtech Community Stadium for the Premier League clash between Brentford and Chelsea.
Brentford
Starting XI:
Flekken, Ajer, van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard, Schade, Mbuemo, Wissa
Bench:
Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Mee, Konak, Janelt, Maghoma, Kayode
Chelsea
Starting XI:
Sanchez, James (c), Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Fernandez, Sancho, Nkunku
Bench:
Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, Palmer, Neto, George, Jackson