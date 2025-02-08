Brighton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for FA Cup fourth round tie
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup fourth round.
Chelsea head to the south coast after booking their spot in the fourth round thanks to a 5-0 win over League Two side Morecambe last month.
Brighton comfortably beat Norwich City after a 4-0 victory at Carrow Road to set up an all Premier League affair, with both sides looking to get one step closer to Wembley.
Chelsea are without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Guiu. Robert Sanchez was dropped for Monday night's league clash against West Ham for Filip Jorgensen, with the Spaniard coming under-fire for his errors this season.
Chelsea come into the cup tie following a 2-1 win against West Ham, while Brighton were thumped 7-0 by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League last weekend.
Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler insists the Seagulls are full of confidence for Chelsea's visit, admitting: "We will go all in. It is a 'do or die' game. We have proven already this season that we can beat everyone. We will have a very positive mindset, of full confidence, to go into this game."
He added: "It's about bouncing back and showing a reaction. All we can do is work hard and give the fans what they deserve. We all apologised after the game, and I do it again, but now it's about looking to the future and sticking together. We need them as the 12th man."
Here are the confirmed teams from the Amex Stadium for the FA Cup tie between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Dunk, Georginio, Minteh, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Veltman, Hinshelwood
Bench: McGill, Webster, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Cashin, Gomez, Ayari, O'Riley
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo (c), Dewsbury-Hall, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Nkunku
Bench: Jorgensen, Colwill, Anselmino, Acheampong, Samuels-Smith, Amougou, Enzo, George, Madueke