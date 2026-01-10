Charlton vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for FA Cup third round tie

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Charlton Athletic in the FA Cup third round.

Chelsea have made the short trip across the capital for another London derby as they face The Addicks, marking the start of their 2025/26 FA Cup campaign.

It also sees Liam Rosenior take charge of his first game as Chelsea head coach following his appointment to succeed Enzo Maresca, who left the club on New Year's Day.

Rosenior will be keen to not only get his first win as Chelsea boss, but also to return the Blues to winning ways after a run of five matches without victory in all competitions.

"The focus is Charlton and trying to put a run together of results that puts it in a really good place," previewed Rosenior. "But I'm not thinking too far ahead. We just have to focus on the here and now."

Rosenior has now named his first Chelsea side, with the 41-year-old without Marc Cucurella, who is serving a one-match suspension after his red card in the 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Here are the confirmed teams from The Valley for the FA Cup tie between Charlton and Chelsea.

Charlton Athletic

Starting XI: Mannion, Gough, Jones, Bell, Bree, Coventry, Docherty, Carey, Campbell, Leaburn, Kelman

Bench: Maynard-Brewer, Gillesphey, Anderson, Rankin-Costello, Berry, Knibbs, Apter, Fullah, Olaofe

Chelsea

Starting XI: #Chelsea XI to face Charlton: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Tosin, Badiashile, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Gittens, Buonanotte, Garnacho, Guiu

Bench: Sanchez, Fofana, Chaobah, Essugo, Enzo, Neto, Estevao, Joao Pedro, Delap