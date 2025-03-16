10 Premier League finals to go: Chelsea's Champions League qualification bid on home straight
With 10 games left to play in the Premier League, Chelsea are in a commanding position to return to the Champions League next season.
Chelsea's last participation in the Champions League was during the 2022-23 season when they were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, then managed by interim head coach Frank Lampard following Graham Potter's departure.
As things stand, Chelsea are looking likely to return to Europe's elite club competitions, with England set to receive five qualification spots, earning an additional from their current four due to the UEFA coefficient.
Head coach Enzo Maresca, who was appointed last summer, sees his side currently in fourth place, a position they are guaranteed to be in come the March international break - the final one of the season.
Chelsea are on the home straight. 10 games left to play, with the first coming against Arsenal on Sunday, and the final one coming at Nottingham Forest away on May 25. Heading into the London derby, the Blues are two points clear of sixth place and can strengthen their position with a positive result at the Emirates.
Chelsea's final 10 Premier League games of 2024-25
Arsenal (a)
Tottenham Hotspur (h)
Brentford (a)
Ipswich Town (h)
Fulham (a)
Everton (h)
Liverpool (h)
Newcastle United (a)
Manchester United (h)
Nottingham Forest (a)
Chelsea's targets for the remainder of the season are clear - qualify for the Champions League and win the Conference League.
"In this moment we have two targets: finish top four or five for the Champions League and the other is (winning) the Conference League," stated Maresca earlier this month.
"This club is used to playing in finals and fighting for titles, so if we can give the fans and club this chance again then I think it’s important for us."
After a positive start to the season, Chelsea entered a rough patch from Boxing Day following defeat to Fulham. They've managed to claw it back in recent weeks, winning their last four in all competitions to build some momentum heading into the business end of the campaign.
Chelsea cannot afford to have another dip in results. Consistency is required. Maresca's side must deliver now when it matters. They've got to this point, it's time to get over the line, otherwise they may have to settle for a Europa League, or even worse Conference League, spot for 2025-26.
Avoiding defeat at Arsenal will allow the Blues to head into the international break with a spring in their step. Meanwhile, defeat could derail any recent momentum and put doubt into whether they can secure their ultimate target of Champions League qualification.