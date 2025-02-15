Enzo Maresca's brutally honest verdict must serve as Chelsea wake up call
Plenty of reflection will be required at Chelsea's Cobham training base over the next couple of days ahead of their next match following back-to-back defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion.
After suffering a 2-1 loss in the FA Cup against Brighton, Chelsea had the opportunity to redeem themselves when they returned to the Amex six days later for the Premier League clash. Instead, they did anything but that as the Seagulls cruised to a 3-0 victory on Valentine's Day. No Chelsea players were feeling, and rightly so, any love from the Blues faithful.
In 180 minutes of football, Chelsea managed just one shot on target - Cole Palmer's goal, which required a significant amount of fortune following the mistake of Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. In Saturday's league clash, it was the first time Chelsea had failed to register a shot on target in a Premier League game since September 2021 and Manchester City.
It prompted head coach Enzo Maresca to honestly concede it was Chelsea's worst performance of the season since he was appointed last summer.
"Probably since I arrived that is the worst performance, especially in the moment we are in," reflected the 45-year-old. "We are fourth in the league and winning tonight you can go one point from third and make the gap to the rest bigger and the performance is not one you want to offer so we are very upset and sorry for the fans that were here."
In a crucial period of the season as Chelsea look to secure a Champions League qualification spot, they have been hit hard with several key injuries in recent weeks. Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Romeo Lavia were previously absent, but Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu have left the Blues light in attack after picking up muscle injuries.
But Chelsea's injury problems worsened on Friday night. Noni Madueke sustained a hamstring problem which is expected to leave him 'out for a while', according to Maresca.
Despite some bad fortune hitting Chelsea, they cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves. Maresca's assessment of Friday's league defeat was obvious, but required to be said. It was far from good enough and Chelsea were punished for their lack of creativity in attack and conceding far too many chances in defence.
After Manchester City's victory over Newcastle and Bournemouth's 3-1 win against Southampton, Chelsea now find themselves in sixth position and chasing the pack to return to the top four.
It isn't going to get easier for Chelsea in the next week, with Aston Villa at Villa Park awaiting Maresca's side next. Southampton and Leicester City follow, which are non-negotiable to win, ahead of a crucial away visit to London rival's Arsenal, who are chasing league leaders Liverpool.
The Brighton defeat in the league was their worst of the season and there have been several unacceptable performances this term. Frustrations may be growing within the camp but that can't and won't be accepted as a reason for standards slipping.
Maresca questioned the squad's desire, revealing: "In this moment of the season, with the chance we have of bringing this club to where this club has to be. The desire we showed was not enough."
It's time for the squad to react and respond positively with a big performance against Aston Villa. But it can't be a one-off, it must be a starting point. Like Brighton did with their 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest with two wins over Chelsea, the Blues must now do the same.
If Chelsea don't and they continue to produce sub-par performances, defeats will continue to rack up, frustrations will rapidly get louder and the season could end up being one to forget in Maresca's first year in charge. He and the whole club cannot allow that to happen. The ball is now in their court. All eyes will be on Villa Park.