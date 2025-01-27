Enzo Maresca must deliver on bold Chelsea claim to halt Premier League slump
After Chelsea's 2-1 win over Brentford in December, Enzo Maresca's side were looking in a commanding position in the race to finish in the Premier League top four.
A strong start to the campaign had seen title talk emerge as Chelsea kept within reach of leaders Liverpool. But ever since their goalless draw to Everton on December 22, it's only been downhill for the Blues in the league.
Although Chelsea have been faced with several injury setbacks in recent weeks, including Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill (now returned), Enzo Fernandez (now returned) and Romeo Lavia, their form has dipped. Maresca's Blues have won just one league game in their last seven matches (D3, L3).
After building a comfortable gap in the top four, Chelsea now find themselves in sixth place following a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday despite taking an early lead at the Etihad. Multiple errors were punished and, as a result, it has seen the pressure mount on several players, as well as the senior hierarchy and Maresca.
But Maresca, who has remained insistent on taking it game by game, isn't concerned and believes Chelsea are a 'better team' despite the challenging run and need to go through periods like this to grow.
Post-match at the Etihad, the Chelsea head coach said: "In my opinion, we are a better team than one month ago, two months ago. This kind of moment, these kind of games - for sure, they are going to make us better because we need to live this experience.
"I said two weeks ago; from now on, we can be third, we can be fourth, five or six, the game until the end now can change a little bit. The good thing is that we are focused and we are trying to improve game after game."
Maresca is well within his rights to feel the way he does. However, results must follow because Chelsea cannot afford for the dwindling form to continue.
West Ham, Brighton, Aston Villa, Southampton and Leicester City all await Chelsea in their next five league matches before a huge away trip to London rivals Arsenal. If they are unable to claim significant points from those five games, a Champions League qualification spot could become an uphill battle.
Chelsea have more than a full week to prepare for West Ham's visit to Stamford Bridge. The Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership will be desperate to get back to winning ways next Monday given Graham Potter, who was dismissed after just seven months in charge of Chelsea back in April 2023, is now in charge of the Hammers. A defeat against a recent former boss will not go down with the Stamford Bridge faithful.
It's a big week for Chelsea. It's the final full week of the January transfer window and the Blues are likely to see activity. The extent of the activity, whether that's incoming or outgoing remains unclear. Selection decisions will be watched closely after goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who retains the backing of Maresca, made another calamitous error against Man City.
Maresca has built some credit in the bank during his early months at Chelsea, however he must now start to deliver when the pressure begins to rise to ensure the mood doesn't begin to sour in west London. It's time to prove that they are a better side following their poor run.