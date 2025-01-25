Man City 3-1 Chelsea: Gvardiol, Haaland & Foden complete comeback as Sanchez punished for another error
Chelsea's early lead counted for nothing at the Etihad as goals from Josko Gvardiol, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden counted out Noni Madueke's strike, with Robert Sanchez once again coming under criticism.
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca defended his goalkeeper before admitting that the Spaniard would need to improve next season to keep his place at Chelsea.
However, Maresca may have to make a tough decision sooner rather than later as Chelsea fans are all blaming the same man for their defeat to City.
It was the perfect start for the Blues, who went ahead in the third minute through Madueke, capitalising on a City defensive error.
While Chelsea should have doubled their lead, it was the hosts who grabbed the second before half-time as Gvardiol levelled things up.
Haaland completed the turnaround in the second half, with Sanchez coming under fire for another mistake, his fifth of the season in the Premier League.
Man City debutant Abdukodir Khusanov had the worst start imaginable as the 20-year-old lost a header to Nicolas Jackson, before recovering but heading the ball short to Ederson.
This let Jackson capitalise as the Senegal international pulled the ball back to Madueke, who tapped in for an open goal from just a few yards out.
Things got worse for Khusanov, who was himself in the referee's book after taking out Cole Palmer on the edge of the Man City box before making a third error.
Khusanov played Palmer onside as Trevoh Chalobah picked out his Chelsea team-mate with an incredible pass, leaving Palmer and Jackson running at goal.
The England international opted to square the ball to Jackson, but his pass was heavy and Jackson opted against taking a shot on his left foot, instead taking a touch before laying the ball off to Jadon Sancho, who saw a shot blocked.
City could have levelled moments later, as Phil Foden fired a left-footed shot from the edge of the box off Robert Sanchez's post.
The hosts thought they had levelled through another debutant, Omar Marmoush, after Sanchez parried a shot down to the Egyptian, who converted. Fortunately for the Blues, the forward was offside and the score remained level.
Josko Gvardiol was threatening throughout, and had many chances to score before finally converting towards the end of the half.
It was Sanchez who Chelsea fans are pointing the finger at once again, with the Spaniard in two minds as he eventually rushed out for a one-on-one, but the initial shot cannoned off his chest and fell to Gvardiol, who tapped into an open net to level things up at the break.
The second half proved to be as promising as the first, with Erling Haaland being denied by Sanchez early on before Chelsea went up the other end and Marc Cucurella fired a shot over the bar after arriving late in the City box.
It wasn't long before Man City took control of the game, and with it came their lead through Haaland.
It was another mistake by Sanchez, who rushed towards the forward before being in two minds about retreating to his line. From a tight angle, Haaland chips Sanchez to give City the lead.
The hosts sealed all three points through Foden, after Haaland flicked the ball around the corner and his City team-mate had all the space required to run in on goal and slide past Sanchez.