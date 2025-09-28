Enzo Maresca questioned after Brighton plan backfires as Chelsea pressure increases

Pressure has increased on Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca following consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, extending their winless run in the league to three games.

It saw Chelsea complete another game with 10 players on the pitch after Trevoh Chalobah's dismissal eight minutes into the second half, resulting in the hosts surrendering their one goal lead and Brighton netting three unanswered goals to claim victory in the capital.

It was a similar story to the defeat against Manchester United, when Robert Sanchez was sent off in the opening five minutes at Old Trafford.

This time, Chelsea were reduced to 10 men early in the second half after Trevoh Chalobah was shown a red card for a last-man foul on Diego Gomez. Following a VAR review, the defender was ruled to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity - leaving the Blues to defend a narrow lead with a man down once again.

After a VAR review, Chalobah was ruled to have denied a goal scoring opportunity with the foul on Diego Gomez. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Maresca reacted by introducing teenager Josh Acheampong to restore defensive shape, with Andrey Santos the player sacrificed. Later, in the 63rd minute, he brought on Malo Gusto for Estevao, reducing Chelsea’s attacking options in favour of added defensive cover.

Maresca justified his defensive changes post-match, stating: "We did the first change that was Josh for the red card for Andrey (Santos), because we needed a central defender.

"Then the reason why Malo came on was just because Minteh was many times one-v-one with Reece (James), so we tried to give Reece help in that situation to defend the two-v-one."

However, the defensive reshuffle had consequences. 14 minutes after Estevao's withdrawal, Brighton found their equaliser. From that point on, the momentum had fully shifted.

Brighton scored two more goals in stoppage time to complete the turnaround. Unsurprisingly, Chelsea were met by a chorus of boos from the few fans who remained inside Stamford Bridge at the full-time whistle.

Plenty for Maresca to think about ahead of facing Benfica and Liverpool. | IMAGO / Action Plus

Regardless of whether Maresca's justifications for the changes are accepted, with Joao Pedro left isolated up front heading into the final 10 minutes, following Pedro Neto being replaced by Romeo Lavia, Chelsea were asking for trouble.

Chalobah's sending off was out of Maresca's control, but Chelsea immediately retreated, similar to the collapse at Old Trafford, and it played a major part in causing the same outcome: defeat.

A big week awaits Chelsea, with Benfica and Liverpool visiting Stamford Bridge before the international break. Maresca needs results, otherwise the noise will only intensify - regardless of the credit earned from the Conference League and Club World Cup.

Chelsea haven’t been helped by injuries this term, nor by Maresca’s increasing frustration over what is available to him and what was or wasn’t done during the summer transfer window.

For now, whether anybody likes it or not, focus needs to be on what Chelsea have at their disposal and how best to maximise it. They can’t afford to keep dwelling on the past, otherwise the noise and pressure will continue to get louder and louder.

