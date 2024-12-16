Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea title refusal rings around the squad as Blues hold perfect Premier League mentality
Chelsea are not getting carried away with their fine form and head coach Enzo Maresca has made sure every player is singing from the same hymn sheet.
10 games unbeaten, seven wins in a row in all competitions and five straight wins in the Premier League, Chelsea are a force to be reckoned with right now.
It sees Chelsea already qualified for the last-16 in the Conference League with one game to spare, as well as second in the Premier League and just two points behind leaders Liverpool, who do have a game in hand.
Ahead of the 2024/25 season following Maresca's summer appointment, Chelsea were eyeing a return to the Champions League and a top four finish in the league would've likely satisfied those within the club. As things stand, they are well on their way to achieving their domestic goal.
But with the impressive winning form, naturally talk of a potential title challenge has emerged but it is not phasing Maresca, who insists Chelsea are not ready to compete for the Premier League title and explained his reasons why after their 2-1 win over Brentford, ending a run of three years without victory over the Bees.
"No matter how many games we are going to win, I think we are not ready to compete for the title. One of the reasons why is because I think (other) teams know how to compete for titles.
"They are not going to concede the goal we conceded. We conceded the goal on 90 minutes, throw-in for us, we conceded a goal. A team that knows how to win titles, that goal they are not going to concede. This is one of the reasons why I continue to say we are not ready for titles, even if you don't believe me or you think that I say that for.
"I've told you many times I would love the pressure to compete for titles but we are not ready for many reasons; one of the reasons why is because we cannot concede the goal we conceded, open the game and give them the chance to take a point here."
The Chelsea head coach added: "You can talk about the title and the fans can dream about the title, absolutely. If you ask me, I will tell you what I think. But you can think in a different way. Just because there are things, no matter how many games we are going to win, for me, we are not ready but we are happy that the fans can dream something more."
Chelsea can go top of the table for a few hours this weekend when they face Everton at Goodison Park. If they beat the Toffees, they will leapfrog Liverpool, who play shortly after away to Tottenham Hotspur.
Despite constant talk, Chelsea are taking it game by game. That's all the mindset has ever been this season and it has taken them to this point. Maresca will only be focused on finishing the year strongly, continuing their unbeaten run of 10 matches in all competitions.
Maresca's public stance is rubbing off on his players. It was very much noticed in Nicolas Jackson's hilarious response to Sky Sports when he was told Chelsea were just two points behind Liverpool.
"Really? I didn't know that they are two points ahead," said Jackson, who netted Chelsea's second against Brentford. "I'm just trying to win every game and trying to focus on the next one. I don't look at the table."
He added: "I don't know what a title race (is) to be honest! No, I know but I'm just saying I don't even look at the table. We just focus game by game and try to win as much as possible."
Chelsea are taking their position in good stride and not getting carried away. They're keeping focused on the task at hand and that will not change. For now, Maresca will have his eyes on Thursday's Conference League clash against Shamrock Rovers, before travelling to Merseyside to face Everton.
If the Blues can get through another week unscathed the talk will only get louder, but it won't get in the way of Chelsea's plan. They're all in and, most importantly, all in it together.