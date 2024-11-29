Five Chelsea players Coventry could sign following Frank Lampard’s appointment
Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been announced as the new manager at Championship side Coventry City, and he could look to return to his former club ahead of the January transfer window.
Lampard, whose last spell in management was as interim boss at Stamford Bridge in 2023, inherits a Coventry side who are three points off the relegation zone
The England and Chelsea legend has Championship experience, having guided Derby County to a play-off final, where he fell to defeat to Aston Villa back in 2019.
During his time with the Rams, Lampard leaned on Chelsea for support as he stepped into his role with Derby, signing Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori on season-long loans.
The pair were a huge success and returned to play their part in Chelsea's first team before Tomori was moved on by Lampard himself, and Mount was later sold to Manchester United.
With Lampard stepping into his new role in the Championship, he could look to Chelsea for loanees once again and Absolute Chelsea have outlined some potential signings ahead of the January transfer window.
Alex Matos
20-year-old Matos has made four appearances in the PL2 for Chelsea's development side this season and will be keen to return to playing regular first team football ahead of the January transfer window.
Having made his Chelsea debut against Fulham in October 2023, Matos spent some time around the senior squad before heading on loan in January 2024.
Joining Huddersfield Town, Matos made 19 appearances and scored one goal for the Terriers as they were relegated to League One.
Having been unable to secure a loan move for the 20-year-old in the summer window, with Chelsea focused on clearing out unwanted stars in their overbloated squad, Matos remained with the Blues.
Coventry have struggled for depth in midfield this season and will no doubt be looking to add a central midfielder, especially if Lampard is to persist with three midfielders as he usually does.
This could be the perfect opportunity for Matos to get some first team football in the Championship once again under one of the best midfielders to play the game.
Could we see a similar move to the one that propelled Mount into Chelsea's plans?
Leo Castledine
One of Chelsea's most impressive loanees this season has been Castledine at Shrewsbury Town.
Making 13 appearances and scoring two goals, the midfielder has become one of League One's most exciting prospects.
However, with Shrewbsury struggling towards the bottom of the league, Chelsea could opt to recall Castledine and send him to the Championship in January.
With Coventry's previously discussed lack of depth in midfield, Castledine could bring some positive momentum to Lampard's side while learning from one of his idols.
While recalling a player in the January transfer window may be unpopular, Chelsea have done this before during Conor Gallagher's loan move at Charlton.
With the Addicks struggling in the Championship, Gallagher was flying and on course to be their Player of the Season before Chelsea changed the plans.
Gallagher returned to Chelsea and then was quickly shipped back out on loan to Swansea City, who were performing better than Charlton.
The rest was history for Gallagher, who is now a regular England international and featured heavily in Chelsea's first team last season, captaining the side for most of the campaign before leaving to join Atletico Madrid.
Harvey Vale
Coventry have spent most of the season playing in a back three shape, and it remains to be seen as to whether Lampard will persist with this or return to a four at the back system.
One player who has expereince playing in both despite his young age is Chelsea's promising talent Vale - naturally a winger, but having played the majority of his time on loan at Bristol Rovers as a wing-back.
The winger was linked with a permanent move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, but nothing materialised as he remained with Chelsea's development squad following a successful loan spell in League One.
If Lampard is looking for versatility and raw talent, Vale could be the man for him. However, a move could be complicated as Vale's contract at Chelsea expires at the end of the season, meaning he would likely have to sign an extension in order to be granted a loan move.
Samuel Rak-Sakyi
Could a player who has featured for the first team at Chelsea this season make a surprise move to Coventry?
While we considered Tyrique George, it is clear that Enzo Maresca is keen on using the winger in the UEFA Conference League this season.
Josh Acheampong was also a name that could have been mentioned, with Coventry struggling for depth at right-back.
However, with his future unknown amid contract negotiations, Chelsea are unlikely to sanction a move to the Championship while the player himself may want to play at a higher level.
One player who joined his fellow youngsters in the Chelsea first team this season is Rak-Sakyi, making his debut against FC Noah in the Conference League.
The talented midfielder could provide brilliant depth for Coventry and challenge for a place in Lampard's starting XI.
Rak-Sakyi's brother is currently on loan at Sheffield United and has been impressive for Chris Wilder's side, so could the pair face off against each other before the end of the season?
Deivid Washington
After seeing two moves collapse in the summer transfer window, Brazil youngster Washington has been in fine form for Chelsea's development squad, but is yet to be tested in the first team.
While it appeared that Washington was set for a move to Strasbourg in the summer, a deal collapsed before he had agreed to join Hull City on loan.
A move to the Championship strugglers would have provided him with chance to prove himself at senior level, however this deal also failed to be completed by the end of the transfer window.
With the likes of Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and Norman Bassette at Coventry, Lampard will have a lot of forward options to choose from so it remains to be seen as to whether he'd look to bring in another striker in January.
If Coventry switch to a formation with two upfront, you have to think that Washington would complement Simms brilliantly in the Championship.