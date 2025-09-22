Lincoln hand Enzo Maresca chance for Chelsea reset - but Carabao Cup tie won't be straightforward

The Carabao Cup third round tie against Lincoln City comes at the perfect time for a Chelsea side who have endured a difficult week on the road.

Lincoln will mark the fourth consecutive away game for Chelsea in all competitions, with the previous three against Brentford, Bayern Munich and Manchester United all ending without victory.

Enzo Maresca's side conceded a stoppage time equaliser to Brentford, then suffered back-to-back defeats to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Manchester United in the Premier League.

Now they come up against Lincoln, who are managed by Michael Skubala and flying in League One after a bright start to the campaign, which sees them sit currently in third place.

Maresca was able to use the reasons for defeat against Bayern Munich as down to a tricky start away from home in the Champions League, while pinning goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's early red card against Man United.

IMAGO / News Images

On Tuesday at Lincoln, there will be no room for hiding for Maresca and Chelsea, who will be expected to win - it doesn't matter how, just win and progress into the fourth round.

Chelsea have to avoid thinking they are already through. There is a fine line between confidence and arrogance, and the Blues can't afford the latter to offer Lincoln any hope of causing a cup upset.

Maresca has already made that clear to his players, previewing pre-match: "These are the games that worry me most, because you can slip very easily in these kind of games. Football is full of these kind of games and I am very worried about that."

Chelsea could be without Cole Palmer who has been struggling with a groin problem in recent weeks. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Despite winning the Conference League and Club World Cup, there is pressure, even if it is largely external, to continue building to challenge for more trophies, eventually including the Premier League.

Chelsea have had issues in defence this season and many errors have cost them dearly. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher insisted the Blues can't win the league title with the defence and goalkeeper combination they currently have.

Maresca was quick to defend his team ahead of Tuesday's cup tie, responding: "As I've said many times, anyone can say what they decide to say. It's not a problem. I think we improved a lot last season.

"For instance, if you see the last three or four tables in the last three or four years, we closed the gap with the first one, two or three.

Chelsea have continued to show togetherness under Maresca - they will need to do it on Tuesday to ensure Lincoln are swiftly dispatched. | IMAGO / News Images

"For me, this season, the main target is to continue to improve players, continue to improve the team and try to close that gap. This is, for me, the main focus for this season."

Tuesday will serve as a chance to get back to winning ways and boost the confidence back up, ending the run on their travels with a much-needed victory.

Defeat against Lincoln, just like when Man United lost to Grimsby in the second round, will increase the noise and pressure on Chelsea as they return to Stamford Bridge for the weekend's game against Brighton & Hove Albion. Something they could do without.

If Chelsea complete a professional job at Lincoln, it should be a straightforward night. If they don't, they will certainly know they're in a cup tie and Lincoln will be looking to complete the Blues' away travels with their biggest defeat of them all.