The Chelsea notebook: Conference League cruise, Fernandez & Neto impact vs Arsenal & Maresca's reflection time
The positive mood at Chelsea has continued after returning to Stamford Bridge for two home games, which they came through undefeated.
Chelsea overcame both fixtures against FC Noah and Arsenal, winning and drawing respectively, to extend the satisfaction from head coach Enzo Maresca on his side's development.
Despite failing to beat Arsenal, who are level on points with Chelsea but behind on goal difference, Maresca was satisfied with the performance.
He admitted: "I think the performance was good. We played in the way we want to play on and off the ball. The game in some moments was open - anything can happen in both sides but for sure, 100 percent, we deserved a point and this is important."
Chelsea's squad will now split up and part ways for the international break, with many players representing their countries, while Maresca, his staff and some of the team remain at Cobham over the course of this week before the internationals return next week.
Cruising in the Conference League
Chelsea made it three wins from three in the Conference League with an emphatic 8-0 win over FC Noah last Thursday at Stamford Bridge.
Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku, who are preferred by Maresca in Europe rather than starters in the Premier League, bagged braces to continue their goalscoring form in the competition.
Maresca's side are edging closer to automatically qualifying for the last-16, with four wins likely to be enough to finish in the top eight. One more win from their final three matches - against 1. FC Heidenheim, FC Astana and Shamrock Rovers - will confirm a place in the top 24, ensuring they will reach the knockouts (round of 32).
Should Chelsea clinch victory in their next fixture against Heidenheim away from home at the end of November, it will give the opportunity to Maresca, should he require, to rotate the squad even more, particularly with the long, cold trip to Astana to come in December.
Instant Enzo Fernandez impact as Pedro Neto proves Chelsea worth in Arsenal draw
Chelsea showed character to come from behind to claim a 1-1 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League.
Maresca was pleased with the overall performance against the Gunners. He rued their defensive error which led to Arsenal's opener from Gabriel Martinelli, who slotted past Robert Sanchez unmarked at the back post in the 60th minute.
Changes were required and Enzo Fernandez was brought on for Romeo Lavia, who appeared to pick up a knock, and the Argentine made an instant impact. He rolled it into Pedro Neto and the Portuguese winger fired it into the bottom corner to level the game up to ensure they avoided defeat in the London derby.
Chelsea's blushes were originally spared prior to Martinelli giving the visitors the lead in west London after former Blues star Kai Havertz scored, however VAR confirmed the German to be in an offside position. He was left embarrassed after shushing the Stamford Bridge crowd.
Chelsea take Wesley Fofana decision to avoid injury setback
Wesley Fofana was set to join up with the France squad for the international break for their Nations League fixtures against Israel and Italy.
However, it was reported by Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport that the 23-year-old suffered inflammation to his knee and Chelsea wanted to reduce any risk of potential injury.
Tests were carried out on Fofana in London on Monday and it was confirmed the Frenchman would remain with Chelsea during the break due to the Blues not wanting to take any risks.
Reflection mode begins as international break commences
Maresca has Chelsea in third place in the Premier League, only sitting behind Liverpool and Manchester City, who are the only teams to defeat the Blues in the league this season.
A strong position domestically and in the Conference League, Maresca will be pleased with his beginning at Chelsea since arriving in the summer.
Chelsea have a healthy squad, full of depth for Maresca to select from and they are taking no risks, as seen with the decision to withdraw Fofana.
"To be honest, it's nice, especially for the fans because the last period has not been great or as good as the club are used to," Maresca's reaction to Chelsea being in third place. "We are happy. Now we have an international break, we can recover the energy and then when we come back, we go again."
After a difficult run of games, Maresca will have time to reflect, recover and go again for what is, on paper, a more favourable run of games heading into the festive period, with the likes of Leicester City, Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Everton, Fulham and Ipswich Town all to come before the end of the year.