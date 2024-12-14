The long read: Nicolas Jackson's journey to achieving Chelsea dream with Enzo Maresca
Nicolas Jackson is thriving at Chelsea but it's only the start for him at Stamford Bridge and he is eyeing to achieve big things at Stamford Bridge.
The 23-year-old joined Chelsea last summer from Villarreal in a deal worth around £30 million. Jackson was somewhat of an unknown entity, but the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership were convinced he was the right fit for the team.
18 months on and Chelsea's signing of Jackson has proven to be shrewd business. He has netted 25 goals and contributed nine assists in 59 appearances in all competitions. Head coach Enzo Maresca has shown his trust in the Senegal international to continue leading their attack this term.
Big name strikers have come and gone at Stamford Bridge. Some have succeeded, but many of the big names have failed. Chelsea's approach for a number nine changed instead of splashing the big-money and it has paid off. Jackson has convinced them he is the right option.
But Jackson's upwards trajectory in the capital hasn't come without criticism. He has been questioned time after time over whether he is the right man to lead the Chelsea attack in the long-term. Maresca's side are still monitoring the transfer market for another forward, however Jackson's position doesn't appear to be under threat.
READ MORE: Why Nicolas Jackson lauded for delivering ‘most important moment’ during Spurs win
Maresca has continued to trust him and there are no signs of that changing. He already has 11 goal contributions - eight goals and three assists - in the league this term. But what has the forward made of the last 18 months and what are his plans for the future?
In an interview with Greatest Sport, here is what Jackson said on life at Chelsea under Maresca, trying to replicate Didier Drogba's successes and overcoming criticism in his bid to win trophies at Stamford Bridge.
Facing criticism
"People don't care what's happening off the pitch. They want you to be good on the pitch. You just have to handle the pressure and try to play football and enjoy trying to win because everyone wants you to win. When you win, nobody complains. Football is not about having fun now."
Signing for Chelsea
"When I came to Chelsea, it was a different club with different pressure and everything. Now I feel better and I'm getting more experience.
"I played and scored 12 goals for Villarreal. I was going on holiday and I told my agent I just wanted to enjoy myself. I was supposed to go to another team... Milan maybe. I got a call and he said 'Forget about that, we're going to Chelsea'. I said I'll go, he said 'Too much pressure?', I said don't worry. If I was not ready I'd tell you. I know I'm ready, that's why I came to Chelsea. I know what I did before. I was ready to play here. I knew the pressure and I heard the strikers that came here and had tough times. I was ready to face that.
"Some of my friends said don't go to Chelsea, some people in the national team told me too much pressure. I said bro, we are different, don't talk to me, I don't want to listen to you. I just came. Pochettino helped me last year and the players as well. That's how it went.
"Very difficult (start to life at Chelsea) but nothing is easy in life. For me I just want to hear people saying bad things about me. It's nice, it helps me. I just love this, you know."
Making progress at Chelsea
"I've not made it yet. I'm just improving. Making it is scoring every year 30 goals and winning trophies. I'm just settling, you know.
"I feel very good with the players, the coach. Playing with no pressure means you're not doing well. When you're doing something and have pressure you try to work more and be the best. Cristiano, Mbappe, Messi have pressure. The fans want to win, it's part of the game. I just try to focus and work harder."
Working under Enzo Maresca
"He's an amazing coach. He has a lot of experience. Helping all the players, me, bringing new ideas to play and helping the team a lot. He wants to win. A coach with ambition and a good coach but also a very good person. I hope we do amazing things together, win trophies together and have many trophies with Chelsea."
Replicating Didier Drogba's success
"I don't compare myself to nobody because I haven't reached their level. Didier is a legend in Africa, in Chelsea. He won everything, I haven't won anything. It means you're heading somewhere. I have to work harder to be like him.
"I was aware of all the strikers (at Chelsea). I checked all of them (statistics) from their first season at Chelsea. I think (Diego) Costa has the best one. He scored 20 or something. Drogba came and scored 10, then 12, then 20. I checked everything. I was aware of his struggles. I heard that the players when he was playing in his first season wanted him to leave, it's not easy.
"I know Chelsea is a big team. He made it so it's a motivation for me to be an African legend who struggled here and made it so why not?"