Why ‘upset and sad’ Nicolas Jackson lauded for delivering ‘most important moment’ during Spurs win
Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson was visibly frustrated after being replaced by Christopher Nkunku during the Blues’ win over Tottenham, with Enzo Maresca opening up on his striker’s performance.
Maresca’s men came back from 2-0 down in the opening 10 minutes to complete an incredible turnaround at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Goals from Jadon Sancho, Cole Palmer (2) and Enzo Fernandez saw Chelsea win 4-3, with Son Heung-min grabbing a late consolation for the hosts.
Despite the glut of goals, Jackson was unable to get on the scoresheet and increase his goalscoring record at Spurs, where he netted a hat-trick last season.
Jackson was visibly frustrated when replaced by Nkunku, despite his side being 4-2 up at the time. A video emerged after the match of Jackson on the bench letting out his emotions after a goalless performance.
Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Brentford, Maresca discussed the forward’s performance and admitted Jackson was upset when coming off.
“Nico was upset and sad because he didn’t score,” he said. “But for me, Nico, and this is something that you highlight, did the most important thing in the game against Tottenham.
“When we scored 2-2 with Cole, everyone was celebrating with Cole and there was only one player who went to the ball and brought it back quickly to the middle to start again. That was Nico. This shows the desire of Nico to win the game.
“10 players celebrating the goal and only one taking the ball and bringing it to the half-way line. That shows how Nico is there. We deserved to win the game. In terms of moments, that moment is the most important moment of the game.”
Maresca continued to praise Jackson for his role in keeping Fernandez disciplined after he scored the goal to put Chelsea three ahead.
When the goal went in, the Argentine was ready to take his shirt off as he headed over to celebrate with the travelling fans, but Jackson pulled his jersey back down and prevented a yellow card.
Maresca added: “They have to learn for sure. Some yellow cards we deserved, some of them we didn’t deserve. Some are because we did something wrong. For sure, if we can avoid yellow cards it’s much better. Enzo and Nico is a good example.”
Chelsea face Brentford on Sunday as the Blues look to extend their lead in the Premier League, currently sitting second in the table, two points ahead of Arsenal.