Why Tottenham's two goals vs Everton offer Chelsea & Enzo Maresca huge warning
In this story:
Chelsea have been pre-warned by Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the London derby in the Premier League.
Enzo Maresca's side travel across the capital on Saturday evening to face Spurs looking to get back to winning ways in the league after their 2-1 defeat to Sunderland.
They will travel to Molineux to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night first, but Spurs will be firmly on their radar as Chelsea look to secure the bragging rights.
Something Chelsea will be continuing to work on is their set pieces and long throw-ins, an area Thomas Frank's side will look to expose the Blues in, particularly after Sunderland identified the weakness and took advantage.
Wilson Isidor's leveller for Sunderland against Chelsea came from a direct throw-in despite Chelsea's best efforts to prepare ahead of the match.
"We worked on them (long throws) because we knew Sunderland will look to use long throws and be direct from set-pieces," defender Marc Cucurella admitted post-match.
"I think maybe we relaxed a little bit, and they punished us. It’s no excuse, we need to learn from this and make sure this situation doesn’t happen again."
They were warned against Sunderland and failed. Now they have been warned by Spurs - this time they must not fail.
Spurs claimed three points against Everton and defender Micky van de Ven scored two of their three goals, both of which came from set pieces.
He nodded in from close range in the 19th minute following a Mohammed Kudus corner. On the stroke of half-time, the central defender met Pedro Porro's cross to add another.
Chelsea have had their fair share of problems in various areas this season - injuries, red cards, defensive errors and lack of creativity in attack.
Just like last week, Maresca's side will need to work on their defensive set pieces. There will be even scrutiny on the Blues for the London derby and they must make sure history doesn't repeat itself.
Matt Debono leads the editorial team which covers Chelsea On SI. He has witnessed Chelsea win it all, whilst also featuring on ITV News, SPORTbible and various other publications.