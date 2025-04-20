Fulham vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Fulham in the Premier League.
Chelsea travel to Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon for a must-win London derby if they want to keep their hopes of a Champions League qualification spot alive.
Maresca's side have fallen to seventh place after Manchester City and Aston Villa's victories against Everton and Newcastle, respectively, which has left them three points adrift of the top five.
Fulham claimed a last-gap 2-1 win over Chelsea in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Stamford Bridge and have the chance to create history. Marco Silva's side could do the league double over Chelsea for the first ever time.
If Chelsea want to claim all three points on Easter Sunday, they will need Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer to rediscover their form from the first half of the season.
Here are the confirmed teams from Craven Cottage for the Premier League clash between Fulham and Chelsea.
Fulham
Starting XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic, Sessegnon, Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez
Bench: Benda, Castagne, Cuenco, Reed, Cairney, Wilson, Adama, Willian, Vinicius
Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Acheampong, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbuty-Hall, Sancho, George