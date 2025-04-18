Fulham vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Fulham in the Premier League looking to keep their Champions League qualification hopes alive.
Enzo Maresca's side will be hoping to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw in the Conference League, albeit the Blues did progress through into the semi-finals, as they make the short trip to Craven Cottage on Sunday for the west London derby.
Chelsea are without victory in their previous two Premier League matches following draws to Brentford and Ipswich. It has seen them fall out of the Champions League qualification places and Maresca's side now need a positive end to the season to have any chance of returning to the top five.
For their trip to Fulham, who suffered defeat to Bournemouth last time out, they will welcome back Romeo Lavia from injury. Maresca will manage Lavia's return and minutes, so a cameo appearance off the bench could be on the cards.
It's been a difficult second half of the season for Chelsea, which all started from the reverse fixture between the sides on Boxing Day when Fulham snatched a stoppage time winner to seal a 2-1 comeback at Stamford Bridge.
Maresca has no concerns heading into Sunday's match and insists a London derby hasn't come at the wrong time for his side.
"No, no, in this moment, there is no bad time," said Maresca pre-match. "In this moment, there is only a right time to play any game. We have six Premier League games, plus the two semi-final games. So at the moment, we have eight official games to play and all of them is a good time to play."
A win will strengthen Chelsea's bid for Champions League football, as well as their confidence and belief. However, back-to-back defeats in all competitions will leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.
Ahead of Sunday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Fulham against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Fulham vs Chelsea
Date: Sunday 20th April 2025
Kick-off time: 14:00 UK / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Fulham vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: It will not be available to watch live on TV.
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
Prediction
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea