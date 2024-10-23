Joao Felix reveals how conversation with Enzo Maresca convinced him to complete Chelsea return
Joao Felix has revealed that a conversation with Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca convinced him to return to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.
Having come off the back of a loan spell with Atletico Madrid's rivals Barcelona, Felix was in search of a new club, with the Portugal international not part of Diego Simeone's plans.
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher was in advanced talks to sign for the La Liga side, with the Blues discussing a move for Atletico Madrid's young striker Samu Omorodion in return.
However, a move for the forward failed to come to fruition, and this led Chelsea to turn their attention to Felix, who had previously been on loan at the club in 2023.
Having been one of the bright sparks for Chelsea in an unsuccessful spell under Graham Potter, Felix netted four goals in 16 appearances for the club but his move was not made permanent under Mauricio Pochettino.
Felix has now revealed that a conversation with Maresca convinced him to make his return to Chelsea in the summer.
Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's clash with Panathinaikos in the Europe Conference League, Felix relived the days leading up to the transfer.
"I was doing my pre-season in Atletico, yet to know if I would stay or not," he said. "One day my agent called me, said that Chelsea spoke with him and that the coach wanted me. In three days it was done! Simple.
"I spoke with Enzo (Maresca) before I signed. I liked what he said, I like the way he thinks of football, the way he plays."
Felix continued to discuss the competition at Stamford Bridge, where he is now fighting for a place in the starting XI compared to his previous spell at the club when he was one of the first names on the team-sheet.
He said: "I knew the competition would be hard but I'm here to work. I know what I can do and how I can help. It's just a matter of time.
"You will never see me stop working to follow my dreams. I'm here to play but it's just a matter of time."
The Portugal international finalised by admitting that he had always had his eyes set on a return to the Premier League since leaving Chelsea in 2023, but wasn't sure that the opportunity would come so soon in his career.
"The time I left in 2023, I always said to my family and friends that one day I would be back to the Premier League. Despite the bad moments for Chelsea in that period, I loved the time at the club.
"I always wanted to come back, it happened earlier than I thought!"
Felix will be hoping to impress if handed a chance from the start against Panathinaikos as he looks to earn his place into Maresca's starting XI this season.