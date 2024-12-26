Chelsea 1-2 Fulham: Marco Silva's side pull off historic Boxing Day win despite Cole Palmer's brilliant solo strike
Chelsea fell to defeat to London rivals Fulham on Boxing Day, with the visitors completing a historic comeback at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues came into the match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Everton at Goodison Park last time out and were keen to get back to winning ways on Boxing Day.
Enzo Maresca's side were full of confidence heading into the game, with their last loss to Fulham at Stamford Bridge coming in 1979, 45 years ago.
Cole Palmer's first half strike was a moment of brilliance, which saw him dribble past several defenders before guiding a strike into the bottom corner.
However, goals from substitutes Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz saw Chelsea fall to defeat on Boxing Day.
Despite some early dominance from Fulham, the visitors were unable to create any opportunities before Chelsea grew into the match.
Maresca's side had set up in a clear shape with Marc Cucurella inverting into midfield, allowing Palmer to have the freedom to control the game from deep.
It was Palmer who put Chelse ahead in the early stages, picking the ball up from Levi Colwill before driving at the Fulham defence from the centre of the pitch.
Palmer danced passed two Fulham players before guiding a left-footed finish past Bernd Leno in the Fulham goal, a goal reminiscent of Eden Hazard's against West Ham.
The England star had the opportunity to double his tally moments later, this time Leno was able to get down to Palmer's shot and keep him out.
Marc Cucurella should have doubled his side's lead before the break after Enzo Fernandez picked him out from a free-kick. With a free header, Cucurella was unable to trouble Leno, instead heading down low to the goalkeeper, who was able to parry away.
It was more Chelsea domination from the start of the second half, with Leno denying Fernandez from the edge of the box after the Argentinian picked the ball up and unleashed a great strike towards goal.
The Blues thought they had a second after Palmer picked out Colwill with a sensational cross along the six-yard box, with the defender heading in but seeing his goal disallowed for offside.
Despite the dominance, Fulham were still in the game as Alex Iwobi curled a shot just wide of Robert Sanchez's goal minutes after Colwill's disallowed header.
Sanchez kept Chelsea ahead after Adama Traore found Antonee Robinson from a cross, with the USA international taking a touch before Sanchez closed him down to pull off a brilliant save.
Nicolas Jackson came close to adding a second as Chelsea began to take back control of the game, with the striker picking the ball up and dribbling into the Fulham box before poking a left-footed shot into the hands of Leno.
However, it was Fulham who got the next goal as Harry Wilson headed past Sanchez with 10 minutes to go, giving the Cottagers their first goal at Stamford Bridge since 2011.
Chelsea had a chance to restore their lead as Cucurella's header finds its way to the feet of Jadon Sancho, but the Chelsea loanee's strike was saved by Leno.
However, with the Blues searching for a win and Marco Silva appearing to shut up shop by bringing on Ryan Sessegnon, it was another substitute who stole the three points from their London rivals.
Sanchez opted to go long instead of building up from the back with Tosin Adarabioyo next to him, before Fulham won the header from the goalkeeper's long kick.
The visitor's launched a counter-attack which was Muniz fire low into the bottom corner to win the match for Silva's side.