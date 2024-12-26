Chelsea vs Fulham: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named a strong starting XI as his Chelsea side face Fulham in the Premier League on Boxing Day.
The Blues come into the match off the back of a 0-0 draw at Goodison Park against Everton and will be looking to return to winning ways.
Chelsea have a strong record over London rivals Fulham, with the visitors having not won at Stamford Bridge since 1979.
Along with this, Chelsea have lost just two of the 34 Premier League matches against their west London rivals Fulham, and Maresca will be hoping he can keep up the impressive record.
Having already confirmed that Romeo Lavia will join Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Mykhailo Mudryk on the sidelines, Maresca has named a strong team despite the absences.
The teams are in ahead of the London derby at Stamford Bridge!
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Palmer, Neto, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Casadei, George, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu
Fulham
Starting XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Diop, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi, Jimenez, Adama
Bench: Benda, Cairney, Carlos Vinicius, Cuenca, Godo, King, Muniz, Sessegnon, Wilson