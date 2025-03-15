Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea travel across the capital looking to make it five wins in a row in all competitions. However, it is going to be far from easy, Enzo Maresca's side come up against the Gunners, who are in second place and six points ahead of the Blues.
The reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge earlier this season ended in a 1-1 draw after Pedro Neto cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli's opener.
With injuries to Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu, Neto could be set for a different role from the stalemate last November, with Maresca likely to select the Portugal international to lead Chelsea's attack.
Chelsea's bid for Champions League qualification next season is intensifying as they head into the final 10 games of the Premier League season. A win over Mikel Arteta's side would significantly strengthen their credentials and place in the top five place, with England set to receive an additional to the four spots they currently get.
"In this moment we have two targets: finish top four or five for the Champions League and the other is (winning) the Conference League," Maresca said ahead of Sunday's London derby.
"This club is used to playing in finals and fighting for titles, so if we can give the fans and club this chance again then I think it’s important for us."
It was a dismal evening for Chelsea last season at the Emirates after a 5-0 thrashing. They will want to avoid a repeat to ensure they head into the international break on a positive note.
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in north London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Assistants
Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Lee Betts and James Mainwaring on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Mikel Arteta and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Jarred Gillett, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Darren Cann.