Arsenal vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Carabao Cup semi-final tie

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea head to the Emirates looking to overturn a 3-2 deficit after suffering a narrow loss in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month.

Head coach Rosenior has admitted Arsenal are favourites to progress into the Carabao Cup final, but knows Chelsea have what it takes to produce a special performance away from home.

The 41-year-old previewed: "The reality is Arsenal are favourites for the tie. They're a goal up and they're at home, so they'll expect to go through.

"We need to take it as far as we can and as deep as we can and then the second half hopefully will be massive in terms of turning the tie around."

Rosenior added: "They can play in big games; they can perform in big games, and it is definitely a big game."

Here are the confirmed teams from the Emirates Stadium for the Carabao Cup tie between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal

Starting XI: Kepa, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Bench: Kepa, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli, Gyokeres

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Caicedo, Andrey Santos, Enzo, Delap, Joao Pedro

Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Badiashile, Holland, Palmer, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu, Mheuka