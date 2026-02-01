Arsenal vs Chelsea: Carabao Cup preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Tuesday as they look to overturn a 3-2 aggregate deficit in the second leg.

Head coach Liam Rosenior takes his Chelsea side across the capital to the Emirates Stadium as they eye a spot in the Carabao Cup final.

Chelsea suffered a 3-2 defeat in the first leg at Stamford Bridge last month, leaving themselves still in the tie and with a great chance of reaching March's final at Wembley.

Alejandro Garnacho's brace ensured an injury-hit Chelsea weren't blown away as they head to the Emirates full of confidence of being able to complete a second leg comeback.

Garnacho's two goals against Arsenal means it is all to play for on Tuesday night. | IMAGO / Sportimage

Rosenior's Blues are on a five-game winning streak in all competitions, including Saturday's stunning comeback to beat West Ham.

Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro were all brought on in the second half against West Ham to inspire the comeback. Meanwhile, Andrey Santos was an unused substitute. All five players will be pushing to start in north London.

Estevao was absent due to having to fly back to Brazil for personal reasons, confirmed Rosenior, so his availability remains unclear.

Arsenal are heavy favourites to progress to face the winner of the other tie between Manchester City and Newcastle United. They have won three of their last four games in all competitions, which sees them top of the Premier League.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Carabao Cup tie between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Arsenal vs Chelsea

Date: Tuesday 3rd February 2026

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Emirates Stadium, London

Competition: Carabao Cup semi-finals - 2nd leg

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: ITV1, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football

United States: Paramount+

Prediction

Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea / 5-4 agg