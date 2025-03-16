Arsenal vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from the Emirates.
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal in the Premier League.
Here are the confirmed teams from the Emirates for the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.
Arsenal
Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Merino, Trossard
Bench: Neto, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Nwaneri
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Sancho, Nkunku
Bench: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto, Acheampong, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George
