Arsenal vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

The team news is in from the Emirates.

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Here are the confirmed teams from the Emirates for the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Partey, Odegaard, Martinelli, Merino, Trossard

Bench: Neto, Tierney, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Calafiori, Butler-Oyedeji, Nwaneri

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, Fofana, Badiashile, Colwill, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Enzo, Sancho, Nkunku

Bench: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Tosin, Chalobah, Gusto, Acheampong, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall, George

