Enzo Maresca: Why Cole Palmer isn't in the Chelsea squad to face Arsenal
Enzo Maresca has explained why Cole Palmer is not in the Chelsea squad to take on Arsenal in the Premier League.
The Blues travel to north London without their talisman as they look to go within three points of the Gunners with a win at the Emirates.
However, things were made more difficult as Chelsea's star player Palmer was not named in the squad to face Mikel Arteta's side.
Instead, Reece James was selected in midfield, alongside Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in a slightly more defensive line-up.
The last match that Palmer missed for Chelsea in the Premier League was the same fixture last season, which ended in a 5-0 loss for the Blues.
Speaking to the press ahead of the clash, Maresca explained Palmer's absense and provided an update on his return.
Maresca began: "Last week, as we know, he had some problem and unfortunately yesterday he had a very small problem and we think that probably after the international break he will be ready to be back with us.
"He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session and that's why we think it's nothing important. We still need to wait and we hope he can be back after the international break."
It has since been revealed that the midfielder picked up an injury in training on Friday, rather than when he came on against Copenhagen in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Palmer's injury adds to Chelsea's growing concerns in attack with the likes of Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu all currently on the sidelines.
Maresca is hopeful that his side will be back to full strength after the international break, with James called up for the England squad under Thomas Tuchel after being given the all clear by the club.
With a place in the Premier League's top four, and Champions League qualification a priority this season, Maresca knows that his side need to improve if they are to meet their targets this season.
With Joao Felix allowed to depart on loan in the January transfer window, cover for Palmer is limited.
While Christopher Nkunku can play in Palmer's position, the forward has recently been used in a wide midfield role as Pedro Neto has been deployed as a false nine.
It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea can finish in the top four this season, but with just 10 games left in the Premier League, the Blues must improve.