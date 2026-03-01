Arsenal vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Arsenal in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to reclaim their place in the top five after Liverpool's victory over West Ham, while Manchester City closed the gap on leaders Arsenal to two points ahead of Sunday's clash.

Rosenior's side head to the Emirates having been winless in their last eight league games against the Gunners. Arsenal have a positive home record against Chelsea, winning the three three league games in north London.

Bragging rights were won by Mikel Arteta's side last month when they knocked Chelsea out of the Carabao Cup to progress into the final, so Rosenior will be seeking revenge as they hope to dent the hosts' title hopes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Notably, Chelsea are without Marc Cucurella and Estevao Willian, while Dario Essugo and Jamie Gittens remain unavailable against Arsenal.

Given Chelsea's recent dismal record against Arsenal, Rosenior knows victory on Sunday would offer a statement, but insists that isn't his sole motivation.

"It would (be a statement to beat Arsenal)," previewed the Chelsea head coach. "You want to win every game. I don’t think about it in that way, I just want to win every game.

"I don’t think about statements we can make or possibly not make. It’s about winning every game that you play. People can write what they want and say anything they want about me or how I live or how I look. It doesn’t matter.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

"My focus is on my team winning games of football. I’m not here to make statements, I’m here to help my team win as many games as possible.”

Here are the confirmed teams from the Emirates Stadium for the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal

Starting XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Bench: Arrizabalaga, Mosquera, Jesus, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Havertz, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; James (c), Chalobah, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Andrey Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Lavia, Garnacho, Guiu, Delap