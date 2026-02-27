Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea return to the Emirates looking for revenge over Mikel Arteta's side after their Carabao Cup semi-final defeat in January.

It's been a difficult last two Premier League games for Chelsea, who will be keen to get back to winning ways following back-to-back draws against Leeds United and Burnley.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has rued his side's lack of concentration in recent weeks, which has cost them and allowed Liverpool to close the gap as the race for Champions League qualification continues.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

"We’re focusing on ourselves and we have to move on to the next game and not worry about other people," defender Trevoh Chalobah told Chelsea's in-house media.

‘This game (vs Burnley) is gone now. We’ll focus on the next game because it’s another big one coming up."

As Sunday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Darren England will take charge of the meeting between Arsenal and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Darren England will be supported by Scott Ledger and Akil Howson on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Stuart Attwell has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Mikel Arteta and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be John Brooks, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Dan Robathan.