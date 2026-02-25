Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Arsenal needing a result as they look to protect their place in the top five in the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior's side head to the Emirates on Sunday afternoon following back-to-back draws against Leeds United and Burnley, leaving them vulnerable to slipping out of the Champions League qualification place.

Four points dropped has opened the door for Liverpool, with Manchester United and Aston Villa ahead of the Blues inside the top four.

Chelsea's run-in isn't favourable and Rosenior's side will require some huge results if they are to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

They face Arsenal, who are the only side to beat Rosenior since he took over at Chelsea. Mikel Arteta's side knocked the Blues out of the Carabao Cup after a two-legged semi-final victory in January.

Chelsea welcomed back Romeo Lavia into the matchday squad against Burnley. He will be hoping to step up his return for Arsenal. Dario Essugo joined Lavia in Chelsea training on Tuesday as the Blues began their preparations.

Marc Cucurella's absence is set to continue following a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Reece James is expected to start at the Emirates after he was taken off against Burnley.

Rosenior confirmed: "Reece is so important to us as the captain, as the world-class player that he is, that any sign of fatigue with him, I want to get him off the pitch.

"I need him for Arsenal. He should be absolutely fine."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Arsenal vs Chelsea

Date: Sunday 1st March 2026

Kick-off time: 4.30pm UK / 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Premier League

How to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: Telemundo, Peacock

Prediction

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea