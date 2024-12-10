Astana vs Chelsea: Preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea make the trip to Kazakhstan to face FC Astana in the Conference League on Thursday night.
Enzo Maresca's side are on the verge of mathematically ensuring they progress into the last-16 of the competition and one step closer to May's final in Poland.
Chelsea have won all four of their League Phase fixtures so far, comfortably seeing off KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim. Maresca's Blues have scored 18 goals and conceded just three in the process.
They will take the long eight-hour direct flight to Almaty instead of Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan, due to renovations to the club's home stadium.
Chelsea will play in freezing cold conditions and rotation will be seen in the Blues squad as Maresca looks to navigate the busy festive period and ensure all of his team are ready to play when called upon.
They also have the opportunity to claim a sixth win in a row in all competitions after beating all of Leicester City, 1. FC Heidenheim, Aston Villa, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur since the November international break concluded.
Here are all of the details ahead of the Conference League fixture between Astana and Chelsea.
Date, time, location of Astana vs Chelsea
Date: Thursday 12th December 2024
Kick-off time: 3.30pm UK / 10.30am ET / 7.30am PT
Stadium: Almaty Ortalyk Stadion, Kazakhstan
Competition: Conference League
How to watch Astana vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 2
United States: Paramount+
Prediction
Astana 0-3 Chelsea