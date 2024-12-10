Chelsea's travel plans for Astana clash revealed as Uefa give Conference League dispensation
Chelsea's travel plans have been confirmed for their Conference League away match against FC Astana on Thursday.
Enzo Maresca's Blues will travel to Kazakhstan to face Astana, however they will play at the Almaty Ortalyk Stadion rather than in Astana due to renovations to the club's home stadium.
Chelsea are on the verge of securing qualification to the last-16 of the Conference League after winning all four of their League Phase matches, beating KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim.
With a long-haul flight awaiting Chelsea, Maresca will face a decision over who he will select to travel to Almaty for the clash which will take place in freezing conditions.
Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana (hamstring) will not travel as a result of not being registered for the first part of the competition. Maresca has rotated the side for the European competition and is likely to do so once again on Thursday following their 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
As reported by the Daily Mail, 11 youngsters - Harrison Murray-Campbell, Kaiden Wilson, Tyrique George, Kiano Dyer, Harrison McMahon, Samuel Rak-Sakyi, Ato Ampah, Max Merrick, Josh Acheampong, Shumaira Mheuka and Richard Olise - have been listed in their updated squad list.
It's likely several will travel in a changed squad for the trip to Almaty as Maresca keeps one eye on ensuring his squad are fully fit for Sunday's Premier League clash against Brentford.
As plans finalise for the European affair, the BBC have confirmed Chelsea's plans to make the trip to Kazakhstan.
It's reported that 'Chelsea have been given dispensation from Uefa to hold an early press conference and training session' at their Cobham training base on Wednesday, with Maresca set to face the media at 8.30am (UK) to help manage their travel plans.
Maresca and the Chelsea team will travel on a direct eight-hour flight, however when they arrive the club's players will avoid adapting to the Kazakhstan time zone which is five hours ahead of the United Kingdom to ensure minimal disruption is caused.
One player who confirmed he is yet to find out whether he is included is Benoit Badiashile, who left the decision down to Maresca for the 'far, far away' away match.