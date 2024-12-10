Astana vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Astana in Almaty on Thursday night.
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Conference League tie against Astana in Almaty on Thursday night.
Chelsea are aiming to continue their 100 per cent record in the League Phase after winning the opening four games against KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim.
Enzo Maresca's side have also won their last five matches in all competitions and another three points on Thursday night will confirm their place in the last-16 of the Conference League.
The Blues head into the European clash in fine form and buoyant mood following an emphatic comeback against Tottenham Hotspur to come from two nil down to win 4-3 in the Premier League.
"Very happy," reacted Maresca on the mental toughness of his side. "Since we started, we are trying to work in the way we want to play on and off the ball. Also, the togetherness. To come to (Spurs') stadium and think you are not going to suffer, it's impossible. We were ready for that. It was probably too much to give away two goals in 15 minutes but it is the perfect win."
Chelsea, who will rotate once again when they travel to Kazakhstan, will have to be mentally prepared for a freezing cold night in Almaty with sub-zero temperatures awaiting the visitors.
As Thursday’s European clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in Kazakhstan.
Referee
UEFA have confirmed that Sven Jablonski (GER) will take charge of the meeting between Astana and Chelsea.
Assistants
Sven Jablonski will be supported by Lasse Koslowski (GER) and Marco Achmüller (GER) on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Tobias Reichel (GER) has been named as the Fourth Official for Thursday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Grigoriy Babayan and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings will be Pascal Müller (GER), who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Katrin Rafalski (GER).