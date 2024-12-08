Tottenham 3-4 Chelsea: Cole Palmer inspires Blues in incredible two-goal comeback
Cole Palmer was inspirational as he led his Chelsea side to an incredible two-goal comeback against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea got off to the worst start possible, with Enzo Maresca's side finding themselves 2-0 down after just 11 minutes.
Goals from former Blue Dominic Solanke and Swedish midfielder Dejan Kulusevski meant that the visitors had it all to do if they were to get anything out of the London derby.
Jadon Sancho hit back with a fantastic strike on the 18th minute to reduce the deficit early in the first half, seeing the sides head into the break level.
A brilliant second half performance saw Chelsea complete the comeback with Cole Palmer netting a penalty before Enzo Fernandez arrived late to make it 3-2 for Chelsea with 15 minutes to go before Palmer grabbed his brace from the penalty spot.
Son Heung-min netted a late consolation goal for the hosts in an incredible match.
The win sees the Blues move two points ahead of Arsenal in second place in the Premier League and within four points of league leaders Liverpool.
The Blues got off to the worst possible start, with Tottenham dominant at the beginning of the match in front of a packed out crowd.
Similar to Chelsea's slow start in Southampton earlier this week, which Maresca admitted made him consider some early changes, the Blues gave up a lot of early chances.
The difference in opponents saw Spurs take the opportunities, with Ange Postecoglou's side ahead after just five minutes.
Former Blue Solanke, who now has more goals against Chelsea than appearances for them, put the hosts ahead from close range.
Things went from bad to worse just six minutes later, with Kulusevski firing a low left-footed show past Robert Sanchez as Spurs doubled their lead.
Despite their early dominance, Chelsea showed maturity as Sancho netted what was the best goal of the game - picking the ball up on the left before firing a low right-footed shot past Fraser Forster.
With Chelsea one behind at the break, Maresca had a crucial team talk to deliver and the Italian inspired his side for the second half.
Moises Caicedo, who was lucky not to see red for a late challenge in the first half, was in the thick of it.
The Ecuador international was brought down by Yves Bissouma in the Spurs box to give Palmer the chance to level things up on the hour mark, and the Chelsea star did not disappoint.
With the Blues back level, you may have forgiven Maresca for being cautious and accepting the point, but his side were not going to do that.
Palmer cut in on his left foot from the right and his deflected shot fell to an onrushing Fernandez, who has been praised by his head coach for his improvement, and the Argentine fired Chelsea into the lead.
It wasn't over there though, as Palmer got a chance from the penalty spot once again, with Pape Mate Sarr pushing the England international to the floor.
Palmer stepped up once again, as cool as usual, to dink the ball down the middle and seal all three points for his side before Son netted from close range in the last minute.