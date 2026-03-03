Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea head to Villa Park on Wednesday night without a league win in their last three matches. Two draws against Leeds United and Burnley were followed up with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

"Disappointment, missed opportunity," reflected Rosenior. "I think they're the two main things. And not just from the game (vs Arsenal), from the last three games we've now had.

"I think the performances in terms of tactically, technically, how we set up the game, how the players performed in between both boxes, very good. But in the moments that mattered, we haven't taken advantage of the moments.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"And for me, (we) should have four more points from the two games before and definitely at least a point from our performance, barring those moments."

It sees them six points behind Aston Villa, who suffered a surprising defeat to 20th-placed Wolves last Friday.

Villa's recent record over Chelsea is positive. Wednesday offers the hosts the chance to win three league wins in a row against the Blues for the first time since a run of four between 1978 and 1984.

Chelsea will be without Pedro Neto after he was sent off against Arsenal. Wesley Fofana returns from suspension and is available for selection.

Marc Cucurella is a doubt following a hamstring injury and is likely to return against Wrexham. Estevao, Jamie Gittens and Dario Essugo are continuing their returns from injury.

Ollie Watkins's brace secured a 2-1 win for Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge back in December. | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Cole Palmer is ready to start for the visitors after a minor knock against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Romeo Lavia is nearing being available to start for Chelsea after coming on from the bench against Arsenal.

"Close (to starting for us)," confirmed Rosenior. "I want to manage him in a different way in terms of his rehab and hopefully, once he's back fit, which he is now, he stays fit."

Here are all of the details ahead of the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Date, time, location of Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Date: Wednesday 4th March 2026

Kick-off time: 7.30 UK / 2.30pm ET / 11.30am PT

Stadium: Villa Park

Competition: Premier League

IMAGO / Sportimage

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3

United States: USA Network, UNIVERSO

Prediction

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea