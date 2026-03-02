Chelsea handed Estevao boost as Marc Cucurella injury return date confirmed

Marc Cucurella is on the verge of returning from injury as Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior offered a positive update on Estevao Willian.

Both have been suffering from hamstring injuries, which has seen Chelsea have to find alternative solutions in their absence.

With a key run of fixtures coming up, Rosenior is needing his best players available and will be desperate to have Cucurella and Estevao available for selection.

After sitting out of the Arsenal defeat, Chelsea have a busy March ahead of them, with big matches in the Premier League and Champions League to come, as well as their FA Cup fifth round fixture against Wrexham on Saturday evening.

Cucurella was spotted in training on Monday at their Cobham training ground. Rosenior confirmed the Spaniard is unlikely to make Wednesday's trip to Aston VIlla, but is hoped to be available to face Wrexham.

"Cucu is looking really good," confirmed Rosenior on Monday during his pre-match press conference.

"Hopefully, we can get him back involved, if not for Wednesday, for Saturday, for sure, which is great for the schedule we've got coming up."

Meanwhile, Estevao's exact return remains unclear, however Rosenior revealed the teenager has returned to the grass to step up his recovery.

Rosenior added: "Estevao is back on the pitch running, which is great."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea will be without Pedro Neto against Aston Villa on Wednesday due to suspension. However, Wesley Fofana returns after serving a one-match ban following his dismissal against Burnley.

With Paris Saint-Germain awaiting in Paris next week for the Champions League last-16 1st leg, Rosenior will be eyeing the trip to France as a chance to get several key players back and up to speed to face Luis Enrique's side.

PSG have managed to get their Ligue 1 match against Nantes postponed to aid their recovery and preparations in a bid to progress into the quarter-finals.

"I think that's their prerogative," responded Rosenior. "PSG are a club that I have huge respect for, as a league, it's a league I have huge respect for as well. It's not for me to speak on those things. It's got nothing to do with me.

"What we have to do is manage our schedule the best we can so that we're as fresh and as psychologically healthy and good as we can be in that game."